 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Robert Downey Jr. in Deadpool & Wolverine? How the legendary cameo almost happened

By
Robert Downey Jr. stands in the middle of the street.
Marvel Studios

By now, it’s widely known that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Victor Von Doom. However, an early draft of Deadpool & Wolverine included a scene with Downey as Tony Stark.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) met with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) in 2018 to discuss joining the Avengers. After a brief discussion, Happy rejected Wade from the superhero team.

Recommended Videos

That’s the scene audiences saw in theaters, which was not the original plan. According to Deadpool & Wolverine scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the scene at Avengers Tower originally included Tony.

“That’s true,” Reese told The Hollywood Reporter about Downey’s potential involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine. “That’s definitely something we were toying with. The MCU clearly had bigger plans for Downey, which we’ve just learned, which is the Doctor Doom thing. Ultimately, I think that’s why it didn’t happen, though I don’t have the real reason it didn’t happen. There was talk. It was going to be Downey and Jon Favreau in the scene together.

Wernick added, “There is a script. We have the Downey draft.”

Presenting Victor Von Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. stars in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/xWQx9owZjG

&mdash; Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Reynolds initially wrote the scene to feature Wade and Stark without Happy. However, the writers designed a backup scene with Happy just in case Downey or Marvel nixed the idea. In the end, the Deadpool & Wolverine creative team went with Happy instead of Tony, which ended up being the right decision because of Downey’s future Marvel plans.

“Jon was amazing about it,” Reese explained. “He hung in there while it was still undetermined for a little while, and then ultimately, he was very gracious about having it expand out a little bit. We did love the idea of Tony Stark being in there, but we also perfectly understand why it didn’t happen given that Downey jumped up on stage and became Dr. Doom not 10 seconds after our movie came out. So it was clear that that was the path that we didn’t realize was the path.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Deadpool & Wolverine final trailer teases emotional showdown, two major cameos
Deadpool and Wolverine stare back in the same direction in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features two major cameos, with one of the characters having a significant emotional connection to Hugh Jackman's Logan.

The biggest reveal is the appearance of Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23, Wolverine's mutant daughter from Logan. At the end of Logan, Laura and the other Transigen children continued their journey to Canada shortly after Logan sacrificed himself and died. Although Jackman plays a variant of Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, Laura clearly recognizes Wolverine in their interaction. "You were always the wrong guy... 'til you weren't," Laura tells Wolverine.

Read more
New Deadpool & Wolverine video teases the return of Sabretooth
Sabretooth opens his mouth and screams.

In the new video for Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan faces off against one of his biggest adversaries, Sabretooth.

Halfway through the 60-second video, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) asks, "Who's next," to which Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) angrily responds, "Ready to die?" Jackman's Wolverine and Mane's Sabretooth first squared off in X-Men. Mane has not played the role since 2000, to which Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) correctly notes that people have "waited decades" for the fight between Wolverine and Sabretooth. Liev Schreiber played Sabretooth instead of Mane in the prequel, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Read more
Marvel’s Kevin Feige shares key updates on The Fantastic Four, Deadpool & Wolverine
Movie posters for The Fantastic Four and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Marvel has launched The Official Marvel Podcast, a new weekly podcast about everything going on in the MCU. Marvel secured arguably the most important man in the company as its first guest, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

During the interview, Feige teased several upcoming Marvel projects, including The Fantastic Four. Feige revealed that filming begins following Marvel's triumphant return to Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.
“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said on the podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”
Kevin Feige talks Fantastic Four, Marvel vs Capcom returns, and more!

Read more