ICYMI: Marvel brings back Robert Downey Jr. at Comic-Con, Fantastic Four movie receives title

Robert Downey Jr. smirks as the camera while holding a Doom mask.
Robert Downy Jr. / Instagram

Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU, but not in the role you think.

Over the weekend, Kevin Feige hit the stage for Marvel’s Comic-Con panel in Hall H to discuss the studio’s upcoming film slate. Feige saved his best surprise for last, announcing the next two Avengers films — Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars — would be directed by the Russo Brothers, with Robert Downey Jr. headling as the villainous Victor Von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as proof of the unimaginable in the Marvel multi-universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor Von Doom,” Joe Russo said before Downey dressed as Doom stepped to the front of the stage and unmasked himself to the thunderous applause. Downey was the backbone of the MCU for over a decade as Tony Stark/Iron Man before his character died in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Downey plays Doctor Doom, the next major villain in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on May 7, 2027.

Before the Avengers news, Feige spoke about several Marvel 2025 films, including The Fantastic Four, which will be titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A concept reel for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was shown to the audience, with stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach joining Feige onstage. The footage confirmed the film’s 1960s New York City futuristic setting.

The first two presentations during the Marvel panel belonged to Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. The next Captain America installment comes out on February 14, 2025, while Thunderbolts* premieres on May 2, 2025.

