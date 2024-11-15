 Skip to main content
The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official synopsis teases a ‘very personal’ mission

By
The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
Marvel Studios

This time next year, the Fantastic Four will officially be members of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still seven months away, with filming still happening in Europe at this very moment. Marvel keeps most of its projects close to the vest, however, the studio revealed the first synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Stepswhich promises to be “very personal” for the titular superhero team.

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retrofuturistic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing — as they face their most daunting challenge yet,” the official synopsis reads. “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The Fantastic Four consists of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ralph Ineson plays the villainous Galactus, while Julia Garner portrays Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in undisclosed roles. It remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom, one of the Fantastic Four’s biggest adversaries. If Downey does appear, expect it to come toward the end or in a post-credits sequence.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produces. It will be the first film of the MCU’s Phase Six.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Stranger Things 5 first look teases final season; filming halfway complete
A group of people gather in a room and pose for a photo.

It's almost time to return to Hawkins, as Stranger Things season 5 is halfway through filming. To commemorate the eighth anniversary of Stranger Things on July 15, Netflix released a first-look video of Stranger Things 5, complete with a behind-the-scenes peek at filming and interviews with the cast and crew.

"Season 4 was big. Season 5 definitely feels bigger," Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry Creel/Vecna, says in the video. The nearly two-minute clip features shots of the core four — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gates Matarazzo), and Will (Noah Schnapp) — together again. Mille Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, also reminisces about her 10 years on the show. Other characters in the footage include Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Steve (Joe Keery), and Joyce (Winona Ryder).

Read more
Marvel’s Kevin Feige shares key updates on The Fantastic Four, Deadpool & Wolverine
Movie posters for The Fantastic Four and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Marvel has launched The Official Marvel Podcast, a new weekly podcast about everything going on in the MCU. Marvel secured arguably the most important man in the company as its first guest, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

During the interview, Feige teased several upcoming Marvel projects, including The Fantastic Four. Feige revealed that filming begins following Marvel's triumphant return to Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.
“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said on the podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”
Kevin Feige talks Fantastic Four, Marvel vs Capcom returns, and more!

Read more
First look at The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim teases epic battles
A king stands on top of a pile in his kingdom.

The next Lord of the Rings film to showcase Middle-earth will be The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime fantasy epic from Japanese director Kenji Kamiyama.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, voiced by Succession's Brian Cox. The War of the Rohirrim is set about 200 years before the events of The Fellowship of the King and follows Helm's reign, Rohan's famous king and the eventual namesake for Helm's Deep.

Read more