The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ official synopsis teases a ‘very personal’ mission

This time next year, the Fantastic Four will officially be members of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is still seven months away, with filming still happening in Europe at this very moment. Marvel keeps most of its projects close to the vest, however, the studio revealed the first synopsis for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which promises to be “very personal” for the titular superhero team.

“Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retrofuturistic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/The Thing — as they face their most daunting challenge yet,” the official synopsis reads. “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

The Fantastic Four consists of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ralph Ineson plays the villainous Galactus, while Julia Garner portrays Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in undisclosed roles. It remains to be seen if Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom, one of the Fantastic Four’s biggest adversaries. If Downey does appear, expect it to come toward the end or in a post-credits sequence.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four, while Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige produces. It will be the first film of the MCU’s Phase Six.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.