During Geeked Week 2024, Netflix released a special first look at Wednesday season 2.

The behind-the-scenes video highlights the cast and crew working on Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams, vows that season 2 will be “bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.” Many of the snippets feature Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams navigating her way through Nevermore Academy.

“If we showed you anymore, your eyes would bleed,” Ortega says before inquisitively staring into the camera.

Season 1 saw Wednesday learning to master her psychic powers while working to solve a murder. While season 2’s plot details remain under wraps, the series will introduce more supernatural mysteries for Wednesday to uncover at Nevermore.

Wednesday: Season 2 | First Look at Behind the Scenes | Netflix

Besides Ortega and Zeta-Jones, cast members returning for Wednesday season 2 are Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

The noteworthy additions to the season 2 cast include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Wednesday is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Tim Burton, who directed four episodes in season 1, returns to helm half of the eight-episode season 2. Gough, Millar, and Burton recently collaborated on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which recently surpassed $274 million at the worldwide box office.

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Season 1 is Netflix’s most-watched English-language TV series ever with over 252 million views.

Wednesday season 2 returns in 2025.