Marvel Studios finally announces its Fantastic Four cast

It’s been almost a decade since the last cinematic reboot of the Fantastic Four, and now Marvel Studios has announced which performers will be taking the four pivotal roles in the upcoming film based on the team of superheroes. Marvel dropped the news on Valentine’s Day with a piece of artwork that revealed Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the Fantastic Four.

Pascal is best known for starring in both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, as well as for his memorable role as Prince Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones season 4. He will portray Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, the leader of the Fantastic Four. Kirby will co-star as the Invisible Woman, Susan Storm, but it’s unclear if Reed and Sue will be married in this incarnation. Kirby’s previous credits include the last two Mission: Impossible films, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Jupiter Ascending.

Moss-Bachrach is an intriguing choice to play The Thing/Ben Grimm, because he already had a role in Marvel’s Netflix TV series, The Punisher, as Micro/David Lieberman. The former Marvel Netflix series were recently canonized by Echo, and placed in order on the Disney+ MCU timeline. Speaking of Disney+, Moss-Bachrach also had a small role in Andor season 1.

Finally, Stranger Things fans will recognize Quinn, who will play Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. Quinn had a star-making turn in Stranger Things season 4 as Eddie Munson. Quinn also guest-starred in Game of Thrones season 7, and he has a supporting role in the upcoming Gladiator 2.

WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman is slated to direct The Fantastic Four, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

