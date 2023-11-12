 Skip to main content
Why is the MCU so unpopular right now?

Blair Marnell
By

We all know good things have to end eventually; just look at Roger Federer’s career, Taylor Swift’s North American concert tour, or Succession concluding with season four this year for proof. This November, it seems like it’s Marvel’s turn for its unbelievable streak of box office hits to finally conclude, not with a bang, but a whimper.

The box-office numbers are in for The Marvels, and they aren’t good. The Captain Marvel sequel pulled in a paltry $47 million this weekend, making it the lowest opening in the 15-year history of Marvel Studios. That’s a distinction that the company surely wanted to avoid. There’s simply no denying the fact that the MCU is less popular than before — we just have to determine why.

Unfortunately, there’s no shortage of reasons. For starters, the Multiverse Saga has lacked direction from the start, the special effects haven’t been very special, the quality control has fallen off, and casual Marvel fans feel overwhelmed by both the movies and the Disney+ shows. It also didn’t help that the Marvel series on Disney+ have largely played it safe rather than taking any narrative risks.

But there are more fundamental issues at play in Marvel’s rapid decline. And that’s why we need to go over the five reasons why the MCU is less popular than before.

Marvel has lost touch with what viewers want to see

Ant-Man and the Wasp look shocked in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Image via Marvel Studios

By all accounts, Marvel Studios executives were shocked by the way that audiences rejected Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year. After opening to $120 million over a holiday weekend, Quantumania limped toward a $214.5 million domestic total. The Marvels will be lucky to get even half of that total, especially after this weekend’s disastrous opening.

Both films have failed to connect in a way that many MCU movies before them have, and it’s a truly worrying sign about the Marvel brand. Moviegoers no longer have faith in Marvel to deliver on its reputation alone, and Marvel badly miscalculated what fans wanted to see in these movies.

Not enough A-list heroes

The cast of "The Avengers."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame marked a true end of an era for Marvel by finishing up the stories of Iron Man, Black Widow, and the first Captain America, Steve Rogers. Those characters have been sorely missed in Phase 4 and 5, and none of the solo movies except Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have reproduced the blockbuster numbers that the MCU is accustomed to.

This underscores the importance of Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, three of Marvel’s most popular Avengers. Since Endgame, Thor’s luster fell off in Thor: Love and Thunder, Hulk has been relegated to guest star or cameo appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and Hawkeye’s future is in doubt after Jeremy Renner’s accident. Spider-Man can do a lot, but he can’t carry the MCU by himself. The other headliners need to return and the ones who remain need to step up.

The creative risks haven’t paid off

The cast of Marvel's The Eternals.
Marvel Studios

Apparently, Marvel learned the wrong lesson from Guardians of the Galaxy. That movie was widely predicted to be Marvel’s first flop nearly a decade ago, but fans embraced it and the Guardians eventually had their own sequels, video games, theme park attractions, and more. Yet, instead of examining why Guardians of the Galaxy worked, Marvel’s creative executives apparently believe that they can make movies for any Marvel heroes and get blockbuster results.

No one can say that Marvel didn’t try to expand its character roster in Phase 4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were big swings with characters who had never appeared in live-action. Yet, neither film managed to elevate their leading characters to the forefront at Marvel. And while a Shang-Chi sequel has been announced, it’s unknown if any of the Eternals will pop up again to resolve their lingering plotlines.

Too much corny humor

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Marvel Studios

No film is more emblematic of Marvel’s steep descent into farcical comedy than Thor: Love and Thunder. Early Marvel movies like Iron Man and The Avengers were action movies with some comedy, not comedies with some action. The mixture of comedy and action is tilting far too heavily toward the comedic, and that’s become a turnoff in Marvel’s recent pics.

The Marvels is another example of that. That movie can’t seem to go more than a few minutes without throwing its characters into one farce after another. Getting some good jokes in a script is fine, but Marvel fans don’t want more comedy. They want more character and action.

Superhero fatigue is real … to a certain extent

The promo poster for The Marvels.
Marvel Studios

Regardless of whether The Marvels turns out to have legs at the box office, this film is destined to be the poster child of superhero fatigue. No one was shocked when The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods had disappointing box office returns. DC movies have been struggling for years. And all three of this year’s DC movies were terrible.

For a long time, Marvel seemed immune to any superhero fatigue, even when the films weren’t that great. But between Quantumania and now The Marvels, there’s no denying that Marvel is more vulnerable than ever. The only ray of hope that Marvel has is that movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had terrific numbers at the summer box office. Those movies prove that people still love Marvel characters and that they will watch superhero movies again and again if they’re good. Until Marvel rediscovers how to consistently hit that mark, it’s going to continue to struggle.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the worst MCU movie ever?
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors stare at each other in a scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Even though it was backed by an aggressive marketing campaign and the allure of watching the big-screen introduction of Kang, there was no escaping a cold, hard reality: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stinks! That's according to both the critics, who collectively gave it a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans, who slapped the 31st MCU movie with a lowly B grade via Cinemascore (Marvel movies usually get grades in the "A" range, so a B for them is very bad).

But just how awful is the third Ant-Man movie? There aren't a lot of genuinely bad Marvel movies, but after 15 years, it's impossible for any studio to not lay a stinker now and then. Using Rotten Tomatoes as my guide, I rank the worst MCU movies to determine where Quantumania ultimately ended up and answer the question a lot of moviegoers have been asking since the movie premiered: is it the worst MCU movie ever?

Read more
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end credits scenes: What happened to Kang?
He Who Remains tosses an apple in Loki.

It's now a ritual for audiences to linger after the end credits roll for superhero movies, as they know there will be one or two (or in some cases, more) "stingers" that tease about the endless sequels and cinematic universes that dominate the pop culture landscape. Marvel perfected the art of the end credits sequence in The Avengers, with the reveal of Thanos as the architect behind a grand scheme to collect all the Infinity Stones.

Anticipation is high with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first film in the franchise's Phase 5 and a pivotal launching pad for the MCU's next big bad, the time-traveling villain known as Kang. We can confirm that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has end credits scenes that involve Kang and brings in fan favorites from a certain Disney+ Marvel show. To find out what happens, keep reading!
How many post-credit scenes are there in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?
There are 2 post-credit end scenes in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The first one appears shortly after the main cast credits are shown with psychedelic imagery behind them. The second scene occurs after all of the credits have been displayed. Both are short and run approximately one minute each.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania end credits scene 1: a council of Kangs

Read more
5 upcoming comic book movies you have to see in 2023
Star-Lord leads the Guardians of the Galaxy as they walk out of a spaceship in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Ever since the first comic book movie was released, people have been complaining of comic book movie fatigue. There are too many of them in the marketplace, they argue, and no one cares anymore. Yet, 2022 saw five of the top 10 highest-grossing movies being based on comic books, suggesting the genre still has plenty of life left in it.

This year is no different, as there are over a dozen comic book movies and shows set to hit screens big and small. These five films stand out from the crowd for both their potential to be great (The Flash) and their promise to honor what has come before them (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3).
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17)
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | New Trailer

Read more