Best Marvel movies in MCU’s Phase Four, ranked

Many consider Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a low point for the franchise. After the MCU seemingly peaked with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios succumbed to the weight of its ambition as it tried to appeal to audiences and create so much content in so little time.

Nevertheless, the MCU did produce some shining gems like Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home, displaying great promise with its ongoing Multiverse Saga. While the franchise has struggled to regain its footing, it’s only fair to remind fans of its merits by exploring the worst and best films in Phase Four.

Recommended Videos

7. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

After Thor: Ragnarok set a high bar for the God of Thunder, director Taika Waititi failed to live up to the hype with its follow-up, Thor: Love and Thunder. Christian Bale stands out with his tragic, fiendish portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster gets a terrific reboot as Mighty Thor.

However, this film suffered from an overabundance of awkward, half-baked humor and unfinished CGI, becoming a prime example of the MCU’s post-Endgame decline. Ragnarok was the lighthearted adventure Thor needed, but Love and Thunder proved there could be too much of a good thing.

6. Black Widow (2021)

By the time this film premiered, a Black Widow solo project had been long overdue. Finally showing audiences the life of Natasha Romanoff before she became a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, this globe-trotting spy thriller wrapped up Black Widow’s journey well following her heroic sacrifice in Endgame.

By introducing the world to fan-favorite characters like Yelena and Red Guardian (both of whom will appear in 2025’s Thunderbolts), this movie ensures her legacy will live in the MCU. It’s not the most remarkable or groundbreaking Marvel film. Still, Black Widow presents an exciting adventure complete with heavy action sequences, witty banter, and a heartfelt story about finding family in a harsh world.

5. Eternals (2021)

Eternals chronicles the MCU’s version of human history, showing the growth of civilization from the intervention of its immortal alien heroes, expanding the franchise’s interstellar world, and presenting its creation at the hands of the almighty Celestials. At first, handing director Chloé Zhao the keys to Marvel’s cosmic kingdom fresh off her Oscar win seemed like a guarantee for success.

Upon release, Zhao’s film set itself apart from the rest of the MCU. Eternals gave audiences a dazzling cinematic adventure that introduced a new, diverse set of heroes with a thought-provoking story about free will and morality on a massive scale. Unfortunately, Eternals also stood out as one of Marvel’s biggest disappointments, as it struggled to juggle its layered narrative and huge cast of heroes and villains.

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

This Doctor Strange sequel had considerable hype as Spider-Man director Sam Raimi’s comeback film and another significant chapter of the MCU’s Multiverse. The story may feature a little too much fan service with its humor, cameos, and callbacks, but Multiverse of Madness stands out thanks to its dark tone, Raimi’s distinctive style of filmmaking, and its loving tributes to classic horror.

While Scarlet Witch’s transition into villainy may be too jarring after WandaVision, she still established herself as one of the MCU’s most layered and tragic figures as she tries to regain her family under the influence of the cursed Darkhold.

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Following Black Panther‘s example, this kung-fu blockbuster brought greater East Asian representation to Hollywood as it introduced the MCU’s first Chinese superhero, Shang-Chi. It also finally gave fans the villain they waited years for with the MCU’s real “Mandarin,” Xu Wenwu, while reinventing the controversial character for modern audiences.

It may shoot too high with its third-act climax filled with fantastical flying creatures, but Shang-Chi presents a must-see superhero adventure thanks to its engaging family drama, riveting characters, and exhilarating fight scenes, the latter of which makes for the best action sequences in the MCU.

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Following actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020, this sequel boldly chose not to recast his lead character and integrate his death into the story. This choice made for one of the most emotional movies in the MCU, as the film shows Shuri and the rest of T’Challa’s loved ones struggling to press on without the Black Panther as the mutant king Namor surfaces in Wakanda.

Wakanda Forever isn’t just another thrilling comic book epic. It’s a heartfelt exploration of loss and grief as Shuri learns to heal from her brother’s death and become the leader her country needs.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Phase Four didn’t have an Avengers movie, but Spider-Man: No Way Home more than made up for it as a crossover for the ages. This threequel treated audiences to three live-action Spider-Men teaming up against their enemies from across the Multiverse in the franchise’s biggest adventure yet. But this movie doesn’t just hinge on mere fan service.

No Way Home reminds audiences of what makes Peter Parker such a compelling hero, as he juggles saving everyone he can and living a normal teenage life until he is forced to make the ultimate sacrifice. This film also brought billions back to the box office after the pandemic drove moviegoers away from theaters, making this one of the most impactful MCU films to date.