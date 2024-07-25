Deadpool & Wolverine: All the Marvel Easter eggs, ranked

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine has finally premiered, fans have wasted no time in deconstructing all the Easter eggs found in the superhero blockbuster. Since this threequel shows its titular duo traveling the Multiverse, the film takes full advantage of its concept to make all sorts of references to content from the comics and its many adaptations.

For those trying to wrap their heads around this enormous pile of superhero lore, here’s a guide to all the Easter eggs from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

As Deadpool and Wolverine drive across the Void, many donut-shaped structures can be seen buried in the distance. Those who watched Avengers: Infinity War will know that these are Q-ships that were piloted by Thanos’s Black Order. One can only imagine how many versions of the evil Titan and his army have been pruned by the TVA.

11. Tony Stark’s car

After Deadpool and Wolverine end up in the Void, the film depicts one of Cassandra Nova’s followers driving a classic car with flame decals on the side of it.

Die-hard MCU fans may recognize this as one of the vehicles owned by Tony Stark in the first Iron Man film. The car even has an Iron Man ornament on top of the hood.

10. God’s perfect idiot

Wolverine says Deadpool really is “God’s perfect idiot.” This is a reference to the first Deadpool film, which opens with a credits sequence labeling Ryan Reynolds with that exact.

This tongue-in-cheek line perfectly summates how far Deadpool has gone since his first movie, as well as how Reynolds has lived up to the hype built around his now-iconic character.

9. Deadpool and Wolverine walk into a bar

When Deadpool finds the Wolverine he’s looking for, audiences find him sitting alone at a bar. The way this scene is shot and played out is reminiscent of Logan’s scenes from 2000’s X-Men, X-Men: First Class, and the trailer for Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine video game.

8. Do you wanna build a snowman?

This request from Al is a callback to how, in Deadpool 2, Wade claims that the Frozen song Do You Want To Build A Snowman? is similar to Papa, Can You Hear Me? from Yentl. It’s quite ironic now that Marvel’s parent company, Disney, produced both Frozen and Deadpool & Wolverine.

7. Rob Liefeld

In the film’s iconic shot of Deadpool and Wolverine walking together, there’s a store with a sign that reads “Liefeld’s Just Feet.” This is a reference to comic book writer Rob Liefeld, who’s most famous for creating the Merc with a Mouth.

It’s also a cheeky reference to a line in Deadpool 2, in which Deadpool says Domino’s creator, Liefeld, probably couldn’t draw feet.

6. The “Secret Wars” comic

When Deadpool gets pinned to the ground during his battle with Wolverine, viewers can see a tattered issue of Marvel’s Secret Wars. This comic book storyline is famous for pitting Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains against each other in a dimension known as Battleworld.

This very much reflects the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine, with the Void taking the place of Battleworld. It also seems to hint at a similar premise in the highly-anticipated film Avengers: Secret Wars.

5. 20th Century Fox

One of the most notable landmarks found in the Void is the half-buried monument for 20th Century Fox. This is an obvious nod to how the company used to own the film rights to the X-Men franchise before the former was bought and rebranded by Disney in 2017.

It’s also a symbol of how Fox’s superhero franchise was scrapped and eventually absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this film.

4. Giant-Man’s corpse

One of the most prominent Easter eggs in this film is the presence of Giant-Man’s skeleton, used as a fortress by Cassandra Nova and her followers. This is very much a reference to the Old Man Logan storyline and how Hank Pym, the first Ant-Man, died and left his enlarged skeleton lying in Connecticut, where people have built a town around it called “Pym Falls.”

Similar to Logan, Deadpool & Wolverine invokes this beloved comic book storyline by depicting its heroes in a wasteland filled with the remains of the Marvel Universe.

3. The Others

After wandering the Void, Deadpool and Wolverine find themselves teaming up with some of the other survivors of Fox’s Marvel Universe. These “Others” include Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Chris Evans’s Human Torch, Dafne Keen’s X-23, and the Daywalker himself, Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

Not only that, Channing Tatum appears as the mutant hero, Gambit, having finally gotten to play him years after his solo film with 20th Century Fox was canceled. Talk about a wish fulfillment.

2. Wolverine’s variants

During Wade’s pursuit of a replacement Wolverine, he and the audience encounter many different Logans with strong comic book roots. There’s a Wolverine dressed as Patch, the hero’s one-eyed gambler persona. Wade also finds a Wolverine crucified on a large X, referencing 1989’s iconic Uncanny X-Men #251 cover.

There’s even one about to fight the Hulk, just like in his debut in The Incredible Hulk #181, dressed in his original brown and tan outfit. Other variants include a post-apocalyptic Wolverine dressed in black, a Wolverine based on Old Man Logan, and a Wolverine who’s a comic-accurate 5 foot 3. On top of all that, the film got Henry Cavill to play one Wolverine.

1. Deadpool’s variants

If one Deadpool wasn’t enough, this film pulled out the big guns and brought out multiple Deadpools from across the Multiverse. The variants in this Deadpool Corps include Lady Deadpool, Cowboy Deadpool, Babypool, Roninpool, Deadpool 2099, Ironpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool (who’s just a floating skull).

These are just a few of the many wacky variants seen in the film’s climax, bringing the Multiverse Saga to its biggest high yet.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing theaters worldwide.