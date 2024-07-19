 Skip to main content
Deadpool & Wolverine final trailer teases emotional showdown, two major cameos

Deadpool and Wolverine stare back in the same direction.
Disney/Marvel

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features two major cameos, with one of the characters having a significant emotional connection to Hugh Jackman’s Logan.

The biggest reveal is the appearance of Dafne Keen’s Laura/X-23, Wolverine’s mutant daughter from Logan. At the end of Logan, Laura and the other Transigen children continued their journey to Canada shortly after Logan sacrificed himself and died. Although Jackman plays a variant of Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, Laura clearly recognizes Wolverine in their interaction. “You were always the wrong guy… ’til you weren’t,” Laura tells Wolverine.

The other cameo in the trailer is the arrival of Lady Deadpool, whose full appearance — including her blonde hair — can be seen after being teased in the previous trailer. Lady Deadpool is allegedly one of the multiple variations of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool that will appear throughout the film. Which actress will be under the mask? Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, is the current favorite to play Lady Deadpool. However, don’t rule out Taylor Swift, who has been rumored to be entering the MCU for months.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Final Trailer | In Theaters July 26

Besides the two cameos, the final trailer emphasizes that Deadpool & Wolverine is an emotionally-driven story. Deadpool brags about Wolverine’s heroism in his world and implores him to help protect it. “I have no idea how to save it alone, but you know how to save ’em,” Deadpool passionately says to Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

