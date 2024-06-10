 Skip to main content
Taylor Swift will reportedly not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine

By
Taylor Swift holds a microphone and sings.
Paolo Villanueva / Flickr

The Swifties and MCU fans will not be teaming up this summer. Per Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift will not appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. The news comes hours after IMAX released a poster featuring Deadpool and Wolverine wearing friendship bracelets, similar to those worn by fans at Swift’s concerts.

Over the past few months, rumors have been circulating that Swift would be making her Marvel debut in Deadpool & Wolverine as Dazzler, a member of the X-Men, or Lady Deadpool, a variant of Deadpool. Last fall, the internet went into a frenzy when Swift was spotted with Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy at a New York Jets versus Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Though not expected to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, Swift could join the MCU in another project. A recent report from Daniel Richtman revealed that Swift discussed playing the titular role in The Blonde Phantom with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. The Blonde Phantom reportedly stems from producer and former MCU star, Scarlett Johansson.

🅑🅕🅕🅢➃🅛🅨🅕🅔. Bring your bestie to IMAX on July 26. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/YYcLPLFX3m

&mdash; IMAX (@IMAX) June 10, 2024

Even without Swift, Deadpool & Wolverine is still on track to become the movie event of the summer. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the highly anticipated MCU debut of Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Wolverine.

In the film, Deadpool is pulled into a new mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). “With his home universe facing an existential threat, Wilson reluctantly joins with an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission which will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the logline reads.

Directed by Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is the first Marvel film of 2024. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
