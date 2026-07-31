 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated movies on HBO Max you should watch this weekend (July 31-August 2)

These hidden gems on HBO Max are totally worth binge-watching.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max sorry-baby-poster-underrated-movies-HBO-max
A24 Films
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Looking for the best movies to stream this weekend on HBO Max? You have landed in the right place. Max holds a treasure trove of hidden gems that deserve a spot on your watchlist. This week we have a dark comedy, a heartfelt drama, and an unforgettable Studio Ghibli masterpiece. So, grab your favorite snacks and dive into these three fantastic films currently streaming on Max.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Sorry, Baby (2025)

Genre: Dark comedy, drama
IMDb rating: 7.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Literature professor Agnes Ward (Eva Victor) struggles to rebuild her quiet life in Maine following a deeply traumatic incident at her university. When her pregnant best friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie) comes for an extended visit, Agnes confronts how isolated and paralyzed by grief she has become.

Recommended Videos

This underrated movie on HBO Max moves between the present and flashbacks to show how Agnes has learned to function around her trauma. I really liked how the friendship between Agnes and Lydie carries the entire film, giving Agnes an anchor without ever solving her pain for her.

You can watch Sorry, Baby on HBO Max.

The Florida Project (2017)

Genre: Drama
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) is a six-year-old living with her young mother, Halley, in a budget motel just outside Walt Disney World. While Moonee spends her summer running wild with the other kids, Halley’s financial situation quietly unravels, forcing her into increasingly desperate choices to keep a roof over their heads.

Director Sean Baker shoots the film almost entirely from Moonee’s height, keeping the camera locked into a child’s perspective on an adult crisis. I liked the vibrant cinematography that captures pure childlike wonder right alongside hardship without losing its tender spirit.

You can watch The Florida Project on HBO Max.

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Genre: Animated, coming-of-age, drama
IMDb rating: 7.8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

This Studio Ghibli movie follows Shizuku, a middle schooler who is also an avid reader. She notices that every library book she checks out was previously borrowed by the same boy, Seiji. Her search to find him pushes her to question what she actually wants from her own future, not just his.

Unlike most Studio Ghibli films, this one skips fantasy entirely and stays grounded in an ordinary Tokyo suburb. What really impressed me was how delicately the story captures the quiet uncertainty of teenage artistic ambition.

You can watch Whisper of the Heart on HBO Max.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
3 overlooked TV series on Prime Video you should watch this weekend (July 31-August 2)
Prime Video's most overlooked shows deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.
sneaky-pete-poster-prime-video-tv-show

Prime Video has plenty of shows that deserved a bigger audience than they got. This weekend's picks prove it, spanning genres from spy comedy to relationship drama to con artist thriller. Each show earned strong reviews and loyal fans, yet none broke through the way better-marketed originals did during the same years. If you're looking for something with sharp writing and real performances behind it, these three are worth clearing your weekend for.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more
EXCLUSIVE: X-Men ’97 star Jennifer Hale talks season 2 and returning as Jean Grey
Jennifer Hale: 'I feel like I won the Golden Ticket' playing Jean Grey
Cyclops and Jean Grey in X-Men '97 season 2.

As X-Men '97 continues the epic saga of Marvel's mutant heroes, voice actor Jennifer Hale returns as one of the team's most iconic members, Jean Grey. After the events of season 1, the show follows the X-Men, who have been scattered across history, as they try to return to their original era and prevent the rise of their most powerful enemy: Apocalypse.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Hale discussed returning to voice Jean Grey after doing so in many of Marvel's animated projects. She also broke down the evolution of Jean's character and what fans can expect from season 2 of X-Men '97.

Read more
Spotify’s new Running Mode knows exactly when your playlist should speed up
Spotify Running Mode could replace the playlist you build before every workout
Running mode on Spotify

Nothing destroys the running pace quite like a slow track from your Spotify library. To deal with this, the music streaming platform has built a new personalized mode that aims to keep your soundtrack aligned with the workout from the first step to the final cooldown.

Spotify has introduced Running Mode, a Premium feature that builds a workout and accompanying playlist around your pace. From your music taste to your preferred tempo, it wants to keep up with your fitness journey. The feature offers 25 curated running presets right off the bat. These can be further customized according to workout type, duration, genre, and beats per minute.

Read more