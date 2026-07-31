3 underrated movies on HBO Max you should watch this weekend (July 31-August 2)

Looking for the best movies to stream this weekend on HBO Max? You have landed in the right place. Max holds a treasure trove of hidden gems that deserve a spot on your watchlist. This week we have a dark comedy, a heartfelt drama, and an unforgettable Studio Ghibli masterpiece. So, grab your favorite snacks and dive into these three fantastic films currently streaming on Max.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Sorry, Baby (2025)

Genre: Dark comedy, drama

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Literature professor Agnes Ward (Eva Victor) struggles to rebuild her quiet life in Maine following a deeply traumatic incident at her university. When her pregnant best friend Lydie (Naomi Ackie) comes for an extended visit, Agnes confronts how isolated and paralyzed by grief she has become.

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This underrated movie on HBO Max moves between the present and flashbacks to show how Agnes has learned to function around her trauma. I really liked how the friendship between Agnes and Lydie carries the entire film, giving Agnes an anchor without ever solving her pain for her.

You can watch Sorry, Baby on HBO Max.

The Florida Project (2017)

Genre: Drama

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) is a six-year-old living with her young mother, Halley, in a budget motel just outside Walt Disney World. While Moonee spends her summer running wild with the other kids, Halley’s financial situation quietly unravels, forcing her into increasingly desperate choices to keep a roof over their heads.

Director Sean Baker shoots the film almost entirely from Moonee’s height, keeping the camera locked into a child’s perspective on an adult crisis. I liked the vibrant cinematography that captures pure childlike wonder right alongside hardship without losing its tender spirit.

You can watch The Florida Project on HBO Max.

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Genre: Animated, coming-of-age, drama

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

This Studio Ghibli movie follows Shizuku, a middle schooler who is also an avid reader. She notices that every library book she checks out was previously borrowed by the same boy, Seiji. Her search to find him pushes her to question what she actually wants from her own future, not just his.

Unlike most Studio Ghibli films, this one skips fantasy entirely and stays grounded in an ordinary Tokyo suburb. What really impressed me was how delicately the story captures the quiet uncertainty of teenage artistic ambition.

You can watch Whisper of the Heart on HBO Max.