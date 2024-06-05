 Skip to main content
Will Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy direct Avengers 5?

By
Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and Ryan Reynolds stand next to each other on the red carpet.
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

Avengers 5 needs a director. Will Marvel turn to Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy to helm it?

Per Deadline, Levy is Marvel’s top choice to direct Avengers 5, and “early conversations” have begun between the two parties. Levy has seen the latest script from Loki creator and Avengers 5 scribe Michael Waldron. Levy has not provided an answer on whether he will direct Avengers 5, and report adds that Marvel plans to meet with other directors “while they wait on a decision” from Levy.

Keeping Levy involved with Marvel makes sense, especially with his next directorial effort, Deadpool & Wolverine, arriving this summer. Levy is one of the most in-demand directors and producers in Hollywood. He will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of Stranger Things season 5, and also plans to direct a new Star Wars film.

Levy’s experience directing big-budget Hollywood productions and turning them into hits bodes well for Marvel, which desperately needs to regain its strength at the box office. 2021’s Free Guy grossed over $331 million at the box office against a rumored budget of between $100 million and $125 million. 2022’s The Adam Project is Netflix’s third-most popular English-language film ever. Plus, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2024, with an outside chance of grossing over $1 billion.

Avengers 5 is a high priority at Marvel, with plans to start shooting in 2025. Avengers 5 was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with Daniel Cretton as director and Jeff Loveness. Jonathan Majors was set to play Kang the Conqueror and serve as the film’s primary antagonist. However, Cretton exited the film in November 2023, while Waldron replaced Loveness as the screenwriter. In December 2023, Marvel fired Majors after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment.

Despite no director, finished script, or villain, Deadline’s report mentioned that more than “60 MCU characters could reprise their roles,” from Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to Mark Ruffalo and Karen Gillian. The film will also play more like an ensemble with characters on equal footing instead of having a few leaders like Iron Man or Captain America spearheading the team.

Avengers 5 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

