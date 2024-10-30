 Skip to main content
When does Deadpool & Wolverine start streaming?

Wolverine and Deadpool walk down a street.
Disney/Marvel

The biggest superhero movie is heading to streaming. Marvel Studios announced that Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2024.

After two Deadpool movies, Ryan Reynolds and his foul-mouthed character finally entered the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wade Wilson (Reynolds) has put his crimefighting days behind him and lives a quiet life as a used car salesman. At his birthday party, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) kidnaps Wade and brings him to Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who offers the Merc with a Mouth a better future.

After learning his universe is dying, Wade rejects Mr. Paradox’s deal and decides to save his friends. Wade must resurrect Logan (Hugh Jackman), the “anchor being” of his universe who holds the key to its future. When that fails, Wade travels the multiverse looking for a variant of Logan, which he eventually finds. However, this Logan is considered the worst Wolverine in the multiverse. Despite his deficiencies, Wade convinces Wolverine to join the quest to save his universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s ensemble includes Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Aaron Stanford as John Allerdyce/Pyro.

A stream is an educated wish your heart makes. ✨#DeadpoolAndWolverine is streaming on @DisneyPlus November 12. pic.twitter.com/WEGvoo0SrI

&mdash; Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 30, 2024

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine from a script he cowrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Released in July 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine shattered box office projections with a domestic opening weekend of $211.4 million, the sixth-biggest opening ever. With a $1.3 billion box office haul, Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing R-rated film and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine is also available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.

