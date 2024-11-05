 Skip to main content
Yellowstone spoilers, season 6, and Kevin Costner: The hit show’s director previews season 5, part 2

By
A woman sits down next to a man lying down on a hill.
Paramount Network

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finally returns this November. A lot of drama has transpired since the series last aired in January 2023. Avoiding spoilers, adding another season, and Kevin Costner’s departure are at the center of the Yellowstone drama.

Ahead of the season 5, part 2 premiere, Yellowstone director Christina Voros spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what she could about the show’s hot-button topics. Because of the show’s popularity, Voros stressed that series creator Taylor Sheridan wanted to reduce leaks as much as possible. Voros joked that not even Marvel worked as hard as Yellowstone did to keep everything a secret.

“The energy around it was more about protecting it for the audience than it was some clandestine thing, and we went to great, great lengths,” Voros said. “We didn’t have a script coordinator; I took over that role and did the redactions for every cast member. Most of the cast only got the scenes they were in. So for a large portion of the cast, even for some of our seven-year veterans, they will be learning what happens when the show premieres.”

Voros revealed that she will be directing the first four episodes of season 5, part 2. Michael Friedman directed the fifth episode, and Sheridan helmed the finale. Speaking of the finale, will the sixth and final episode serve as a season or series finale? Season 5, part 2 was originally billed as the series finale. However, recent reports mentioned Yellowstone would continue with a season 6 featuring Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Cole Hauser’s Rip. Voros neither confirmed nor denied those rumors.

A man leans against a wall with a woman by his side.
Paramount Network

“I think the degree of secrecy that went into it, the vibe was definitely that we were protecting a conclusion,” said Voros about the finale. “As far as what the future holds? I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

Will Costner’s John Dutton be featured in the new episodes? Costner announced his departure from Yellowstone in June. However, his character was prominently highlighted in the most recent trailer. What says Voros?

“His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts,” Voros explained. “But I think the reason people are wondering, ‘Is he, isn’t he? Where is he, where is he not?’ is because he is the patriarch and his presence is an essential component to the story. John Dutton is still central.”

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 premieres on the Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10.

