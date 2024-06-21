Kevin Costner officially exits Yellowstone season 5: ‘I won’t be returning’

John Dutton’s time on television has come to an end. After months of speculation, Kevin Costner is not returning to Yellowstone.

On Thursday night, Costner shared the disappointing news that he will not be featured in Yellowstone season 5, part 2. After all the rumors and negotiations, Costner finally said goodbye to his most famous television role.

Recommended Videos

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love,” Costner said in a video message on X (formerly Twitter). “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies. pic.twitter.com/DpuC5cOP6F — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) June 21, 2024

Earlier Thursday, Paramount Network announced Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will return on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Filming is underway in Montana. The announcement did not mention Costner, fueling the notion that his character wouldn’t return for the final episodes. In May 2023, Paramount announced Costner’s departure from the show after the fifth season. However, reports later surfaced that Costner was out of season 5, part 2, because of his commitment to Horizon: An American Saga.

In recent weeks, Costner said he hoped to return to finish Yellowstone, telling People he would return under the right circumstances. In the end, Costner couldn’t make it work.

With Yellowstone behind him, Costner turns his attention toward promoting and finishing Horizon: An American Saga. Chapter 1 arrives in theaters on June 28, with Chapter 2 bowing on August 16. Filming on Chapter 3 has begun, and if all goes well, Costner will complete the saga with a fourth film.

Editors' Recommendations