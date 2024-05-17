Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The latest footage previews Costner’s sweeping epic about the Old West that’s set between 1861 and 1865. Costner’s Hayes Ellison travels to Horizon, a new town where he “might be able to see himself.” Expansion won’t be easy, as evidenced by the violent gun battles and fistfights in the trailer.

“Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America,” the official synopsis reads.

Horizon: An American Saga‘s large ensemble includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Owen Crow Shoe, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Angus Macfadyen, Michael Anganaro, Ella Hunt, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi, Thomas Haden Church, and more.

Costner directed Horizon: An American Saga from a script he co-wrote with Jon Baird. It’s Costner’s first directorial feature since 2003’s Open Range. Horizon: An American Saga is a passion project and a huge gamble for Costner, who produced the film and mortgaged some of his land in Santa Barbara, California, to finance the film’s estimated $100 million budget. Costner famously won Best Director and Best Picture at the Oscars for his work on another Western, 1990’s Dance with Wolves.

Besides Horizon, Costner has been in the news recently for his comments about his unexpected departure from Yellowstone season 5. Despite leaving the series, Costner is still open to returning as John Dutton for the final run of episodes.

Horizon: An American Saga will be split into two parts. Warner Bros. will release Chapter 1 on June 28, 2024, with Chapter 2 arriving on August 16, 2024. Costner plans to make four Horizon films, with Chapter 3 expected to begin filming this spring.

