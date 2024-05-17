 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Horizon: An American Saga trailer previews Kevin Costner’s epic Western movie

By
Kevin Costner stands next to a tree and stares.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga ahead of its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The latest footage previews Costner’s sweeping epic about the Old West that’s set between 1861 and 1865. Costner’s Hayes Ellison travels to Horizon, a new town where he “might be able to see himself.” Expansion won’t be easy, as evidenced by the violent gun battles and fistfights in the trailer.

Recommended Videos

“Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America,” the official synopsis reads.

Horizon: An American Saga‘s large ensemble includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Owen Crow Shoe, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Angus Macfadyen, Michael Anganaro, Ella Hunt, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi, Thomas Haden Church, and more.

Related

Costner directed Horizon: An American Saga from a script he co-wrote with Jon Baird. It’s Costner’s first directorial feature since 2003’s Open Range. Horizon: An American Saga is a passion project and a huge gamble for Costner, who produced the film and mortgaged some of his land in Santa Barbara, California, to finance the film’s estimated $100 million budget. Costner famously won Best Director and Best Picture at the Oscars for his work on another Western, 1990’s Dance with Wolves.

Besides Horizon, Costner has been in the news recently for his comments about his unexpected departure from Yellowstone season 5. Despite leaving the series, Costner is still open to returning as John Dutton for the final run of episodes.

Horizon: An American Saga will be split into two parts. Warner Bros. will release Chapter 1 on June 28, 2024, with Chapter 2 arriving on August 16, 2024. Costner plans to make four Horizon films, with Chapter 3 expected to begin filming this spring.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
6 new and returning TV shows you need to watch in June 2024
Three men stand and sit in an office in The Bear season 3.

Once summer arrives, you’ll want to spend more time outside soaking up the sun. But there are also nights in, rainy days, and even commute and travel time when you’ll want to sink your teeth into a new show. What’s coming in June? There are tons of great series returning with new seasons, like The Boys, The Bear, and House of the Dragon. But there are also great new shows, too.

Along with these three aforementioned returning series, we have rounded up three more for a list of six TV shows you need to watch in June. Four are returning shows and two are new, including one that serves as a spinoff set in the future and arriving seven years after the original ended its run.
Star Wars: The Acolyte (June 4)
The Acolyte | Official Trailer | Disney+

Read more
It Ends with Us trailer teases Blake Lively’s complicated love story
Blake Lively stares with a confused look on her face.

Blake Lively is caught between two lovers in Sony Pictures' first trailer for It Ends with Us, the upcoming romantic drama based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

Set to Taylor Swift's My Tears Ricochet, the It Ends with Us trailer features Lively as Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston to start her own business. It's here she meets Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), a handsome neurosurgeon who develops a romance with Lily. As she spends more time with Ryle, Lily sees a darker side, one that triggers traumatic memories from her past. "When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future," Sony's synopsis reads.

Read more
Best streaming deals: Sling TV, Hulu, Peacock, and more
The Netflix home screen.

Whether you’re moving away from a cable or satellite subscription or simply want a way to access some unique content only available through a streaming subscription, there are a lot of ways to save in doing so. Many of the best live TV streaming services regularly have deals taking place, and several of them even offer ways to watch for free. With so many streaming platforms out there right now, it can be difficult to make sense of which is which and how you can save with a subscription. We’ve organized all of that below to help you land some ample streaming savings. And if you don’t yet have a great way to take in all of that content, consider even more savings by shopping the best TV deals, or get more brand-specific and shop the current LG TV deals, Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, and TCL TV deals.

Amazon Prime Video
Getting right into it, Amazon Prime Video, specifically, does not have a free trial. However, Amazon Prime subscribers do get access to Prime Video with their retail subscription, and that has a free trial. There's a catch, though. If you signed up for an Amazon Prime free trial before, or have had Prime, either as a trial or paid membership, any time in the last 12 months the trial isn't available. If you haven't, and you meet the eligibility, you can sign up for a Prime free trial for up to a month.

Read more