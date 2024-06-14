 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (June 14-16)

By
Fighting With My Family
Amazon Prime Video

Navigating the new releases coming to streaming services alongside the archival titles the streamer has had for years can be an overwhelming challenge. Prime Video, for example, has plenty of great movies that are often buried on the service unless the algorithm by some miracle decides that they might be right for you.

The best thing to do is probably to avoid the algorithm altogether. Instead, we’ve pulled together three underrated movies available on the streaming service that you should check out this weekend. You may not have heard of any of these movies, but trust us, you won’t regret checking them out.

Recommended Videos

You Were Never Really Here (2018)

You Were Never Really Here Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Joaquin Phoenix earned plenty of praise for his performance in Joker, but he may have delivered the best performance of his career one year prior in You Were Never Really Here. The film follows Phoenix’s brutal, anonymous enforcer as he is tasked with saving a young girl, and uncovers a dark ring of abuse that he will do anything to stop.

Related

While this may sound like a slightly darker John WickYou Were Never Really Here is much sadder than that. It’s a violent movie where the violence never feels exciting or titillating, and a movie that’s ultimately about how hard it can be to live with the darkness of the world around us.

You can watch You Were Never Really Here on Prime Video.

Fighting With My Family (2019)

FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY | Official Trailer | MGM

If you’re looking for some lighter fare, Fighting With My Family is a pretty excellent sports comedy. Starring Dune: Part Two actress Florence Pugh when she was still a star on the rise, the film follows her as a young wrestler who has aspirations to join the WWE.

The film is inspired by a true story, and it is mostly focused on the way this young wrestler’s family both supports her and gets in her way as she gets closer and closer to achieving her dream. Pugh is unsurprisingly great in the central role, but she’s matched by a great supporting cast that includes Nick Frost, Stephen Merchant, Jack Lowden, and Vince Vaughn.

You can watch Fighting With My Family on Prime Video.

The Swimmer (1968)

The Swimmer (1968) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]

Burt Lancaster was one of the great movie stars of the 1960s and ’70s, and The Swimmer is one of his strangest and most compelling movies. It follows a successful ad man who is visiting friends in the suburbs when he notices that every house seems to have a swimming pool.

Instead of just getting a cab, he decides to swim each of the pools on the 8-mile journey back to his home, and various incidents ensue from there. The Swimmer is slightly strange and existentialist, but it’s also a smart movie about materialism and the way that everything in America has been warped by the desire to have more.

You can watch The Swimmer on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2024
Two men stand next to each other and stare.

The summer action movie season continues in June. Last weekend marked the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Meanwhile, Netflix is still riding high off Jennifer Lopez's Atlas, which immediately shot to No. 1 in the top 10. Other action movies on the streamer include The Equalizer, Divergent, and Godzilla Minus One.

Netflix has an entire section dedicated to the action genre. The action library ranges from blockbusters and comedies to fantasy and sci-fi. This June, consider watching these three action movies, including a crime saga inspired by a television show, an entertaining police adventure, and an underrated action thriller.
Miami Vice (2006)

Read more
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in June
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

So far, with few exceptions, action has not been hitting at the box office this summer. But if you're looking for an action fix at home, then Hulu has just what you need this month. Hulu doesn't just have action flicks -- it has some of the biggest summer blockbusters ever made. And while Hulu doesn't always get the most recent box office hits, the classics will always make the streaming service worthwhile for movie fans.

Our picks for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in June include a standalone Fast and Furious flick, an action-packed sci-fi spectacular, and a 2022 film that made its first appearance on Hulu earlier this month.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2024
Two men sit down as one looks into the other's eyes.

Jennifer Lopez is one of Netflix's most reliable stars. After The Mother became one of Netflix's most popular movies in 2023, Lopez returned to the service with the sci-fi action hit,Atlas. Lopez stars as Atlas Shepherd, a data scientist forced into the battle between humanity and AI. Despite her distrust of AI, Atlas teams up with an AI-powered program to hunt a renegade robot.

Despite poor reviews, Atlas immediately debuted at No. 1 on the service. Netflix does have other sci-fi options if you're a fan of the genre. This June, check out these five sci-fi movies, including a brilliant monster epic, an underrated cyberpunk thriller, and a romantic drama from a horror genius.
Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Read more