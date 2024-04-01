 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything you need to know about Kevin Costner’s Horizon movies

Joe Allen
By
Kevin Costner on a horse in ‘Horizon.’
Warner Bros.

Throughout his long career as a movie star, few people have bet bigger on themselves than Kevin Costner. Dances With Wolves seemed like the kind of bloated vanity project that many Hollywood stars engage in, but it was widely acclaimed and ultimately won Best Picture. Now, Costner is betting big on himself again with a new multi-part western called Horizon. The project also stars Costner, and it seems designed to revive the big-budget Western. Costner is doing this instead of an apparent sixth season of Yellowstone, which he’s been starring in in recent years.

“It’s really been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s exactly what I want to do,” Kevin explained in 2022 during an interview with People. Costner is betting big on this return to the big screen, but what do we actually know about the massive, multipart endeavor?

Recommended Videos

What is the release date for Horizon?

Kevin Costner in ‘Horizon.’
Warner Bros.

Horizon is at least a two-part story, and both parts are set to hit theaters in the summer of 2024. The first will be released on June 28, with the second to follow two months later on August 16. Costner has also said that there are supposed to be two more films in this saga, but those films have not been shot yet.

Related

What is the plot of Horizon?

Luke Wilson in ‘Horizon.’
Warner Bros.

While we know that these Horizon movies are Westerns, the actual details of their plots remain mostly a mystery. According to the movie’s official plot description, it “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Costner is, of course, no stranger to Westerns as a genre. Dances With Wolves, his most successful prior directorial effort, fit squarely in that genre. “A lot of times, we measure ourselves against other generations,” he told People in 2022. “I think about what was at stake. How did people survive? There’s a rawness and an unpredictability about it. I’m haunted by that.”

Costner and Jon Baird co-wrote the movie’s script.

Who is in the cast for Horizon?

Sam Waterston in ‘Horizon.’
Warner Bros.

Horizon has a massive ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Ella Hunt, Will Patton, Thomas Haden Church, Isabelle Fuhrman, Michael Rooker, Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi. Individual roles have not been described in much detail, however, so it’s unclear how big any of these actors’ parts will be.

The movie will also co-star Costner’s son, Hayes. “He’s very good,” Costner told People. “Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He’s 13 years old, and the screenplay’s been around longer than that.”

Is there a trailer for Horizon?

A full trailer for Horizon: An American Saga was released on February 26 by Warner Bros. Pictures. The trailer is over three minutes long, but it doesn’t offer much in the way of concrete plot details. Instead, we get a sense of the story’s epic scope and of the broad ensemble that Costner has assembled to pull it off.

The general impression, though, is that Horizon will be an old-fashioned Western that leans into the idea of heroes and villains. It’s also unclear exactly how much of the footage in the film is lifted from the first part.

This has long been a passion project for Costner

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone standing next to a horse.
Paramount

As he hinted at when explaining that his son was actually younger than the script for this movie, Horizon has been in the works for a long time. On top of that, Costner has also made it clear that he is willing to put his own money up to finance the project.

“I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” the star told Deadline in 2023, “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a fucking conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Costner said that the beginnings of this came all the way back in the 1980s.

“I commissioned this story in 1988. Single movie, two-hander. A conventional Western with a beginning, middle, and end. I couldn’t get anybody to make it,” he told Deadline. “Eight years later, I started thinking about the story, started writing with a partner, and it ended up being four screenplays. So, I reverse-engineered everything from 1988. I thought it was really good. But I still couldn’t get anybody to make it. … I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one. I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink. This is my fourth.”

Costner also made it clear that he won’t be taking this approach again and that he’s deferred all his payments from this part of the film — he basically did it for free.

“I gamble on the love of story. I’m gambling on people, in a sense. I can’t make them go to the theater, but if they get there, I’m going to try to take care of them the best I possibly can,” he explained.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Everything you need to know about Yellowstone season 6
The cast of Yellowstone.

Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has been a breakout hit for The Paramount Network and one of the most popular shows on TV. Taylor Sheridan's modern Western also revitalized Kevin Costner's career by placing him in the lead as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, one of the largest ranches in Montana.

The fifth season of Yellowstone premiered in 2022, but the future of the series and the franchise were called into question when reports emerged that Costner was leaving the show and Paramount Network had already ordered a sequel series that will continue without Costner's involvement. To bring everyone up to speed, here's everything you need to know about the future of Yellowstone.
Will there be a sixth season of Yellowstone?
Sort of, but not something labeled as Yellowstone season 6. The six remaining episodes of Yellowstone are still technically part of the fifth season, or season 5B, as Paramount has called it. But at the same time that Paramount confirmed the end of Yellowstone, the studio also announced that a contemporary spinoff is on the way that will feature many of the show's current cast members.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the John Wick spinoff Ballerina
John Wick walks and stands behind the Director in John Wick 3.

In 2014, Keanu Reeves starred as a retired hitman thrust back into the criminal underworld in John Wick. The film exceeded box office and critical expectations, with many fans and pundits praising Reeves' performance and the elaborate action sequences. John Wick spawned three sequels, with the latest entry – John Wick: Chapter 4 – premiering in March 2023.

The billion-dollar franchise is ready to expand with spinoffs, which began with The Continental, Peacock's limited series about a young Winston Scott's rise to power in New York City. The next project will be Ballerina, the first spinoff feature film in the franchise. Here is everything you need to know about Ballerina, including the release date, cast, synopsis, and trailer.
Ballerina release date

Read more
Everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 6
Johnny and Robby Lawrence cheering in a restaurant in a scene from Cobra Kai season 5.

In 2018, Sony Pictures TV teamed up with YouTube Red to produce Cobra Kai, a sequel series to the hit Karate Kid films from the 1980s. Most notably, both of The Karate Kid's surviving primary stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, signed on to reprise their respective roles as former rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The show picked up decades later, as Johnny revived the Cobra Kai dojo to turn his life around and mentor the next generation of martial arts enthusiasts. Daniel took that as a sign to start up his own dojo, and his rivalry with Johnny was born again.

Netflix picked up Cobra Kai after the second season, and the show has gone on to become an even bigger hit. Now, Cobra Kai is in production on its sixth and final season, but this series may not be the end of the Miyagi-verse that began in 1984 with The Karate Kid. Here's everything we know about Cobra Kai season 6 to prepare you for the new season.
What happened in Cobra Kai season 5?

Read more