Andor is arguably Lucasfilm’s crowning achievement of the 21st century. While that may be up for debate, there’s no denying the success of Andor season 1, culminating with universal acclaim from critics and eight Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. It’s certainly the most mature Star Wars project to date.

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who will eventually become a key leader and spy for the Rebel Alliance. Andor is a prequel set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film where Luna first introduced audiences to Cassian. It’s been a long time since Andor season 1 ended in November 2022. Slowly but surely, season 2 is on the way. Below is everything you need to know about Andor season 2.

Is there a release date for Andor season 2?

There is no release date for Andor season 2 yet. Andor season 2 was originally scheduled to be released in August 2024, two years after season 1 premiered. However, the series experienced several production delays while filming because of the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes. Therefore, Andor season 2 had to move its late summer 2024 release date.

Season 2 filming wrapped in February 2024, meaning the show is now in post-production. In April 2024, Andor creator Tony Gilroy told the Writers Guild of America East that his team is working to finish season 2. Post-production on a show of Andor’s size and scale takes time and could last anywhere from nine months to one year.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Stellan Skarsgård, who plays Luthen Rael, revealed that Andor season 2 will “probably be out towards the end of the year or early next.” Using Skarsgård’s prediction, Andor season 2 could arrive between fall 2024 and spring 2025.

Who is in the Andor season 2 cast?

Luna headlines the Disney+ series as Cassian Andor. Key characters from Andor season 1 expected to return for season 2 include Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Kyle Soller as Syril Karn.

Andor season 2 cast:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki

One of the notable additions to season 2 is Benjamin Bratt, who was cast in an undisclosed role. Andor season 2 will also see the return of Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, one of the military rebels who first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Will Kino Loy return? When we last saw the Andy Serkis-portrayed character, he helped Cassian start a rebellion at a prison. However, Loy could not escape because of his inability to swim to freedom. Serkis confirmed to EW that Loy is alive because “we don’t see him die.” Even if Loy does return, it will likely remain a secret until he shows up in an episode.

Is there a trailer for Andor season 2?

There is no trailer for Andor season 2. If the series releases in 2025, don’t expect a trailer to arrive until summer 2024 at the earliest. Lucasfilm will release two other Star Wars shows this year: The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.

The Acolyte premieres in June, and Skeleton Crew later this year. Could Lucasfilm release an Andor trailer while one of these shows is on Disney+ to drum up interest for both shows? It’s very possible.

What happened at the end of Andor season 1?

After escaping the riot on Ferrix, Cassian waits for Luthen on his ship. Luthen had originally planned to kill Cassian earlier in the episode to keep him quiet about the Rebellion’s plans. Cassian tells Luthen that he knew about his intentions to kill him. Cassian says to kill him or take him in, to which Luthen smiles. Knowing the plot of Rogue One, Cassian is on his way to becoming a Rebellion hero.

The Andor season 1 finale post-credits scene reveals the construction of the Death Star, the weapon that will eventually kill Cassian.

What is the Andor season 2 plot?

Much of Andor’s season 2 plot remains under wraps. In season 2, Cassian will complete his transformation into an integral member of the Rebel Alliance. The season 2 finale will tie directly into the events of Rogue One. Gilroy has been very upfront about the final scene of the series.

“Our final scene of the show, we’ve never made a secret about,” Gilroy said at the 2023 Star Wars celebration. “We’ve been saying it from the very first junket — the final scene of the show is him walking to the ship to go to the Ring of Kafrene, walking right into [Rogue One.] So we’re taking you right to that moment.”

Like season 1, season 2 will consist of 12 episodes. Season 2 will span multiple years, with Gilroy telling EW that there will be four time-jumps, each covering a year. The season will be broken down into multi-episode blocks. Four three-episode arcs will likely represent each block.

Will there be more Andor after season 2?

Andor season 2 will be the final season of the Star Wars series. The final tally of episodes will be 24. Luckily, fans can see how Cassian’s story ends in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

