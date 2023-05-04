Since its splashy debut in 2019, Disney+ has relied on a steady stream of content from the Star Wars universe to attract subscribers. From original shows like The Mandalorian and Andor to animated series like The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch, the Star Wars universe has greatly expanded in the last few years despite not having a single movie in theaters.
Due to the numerous Star Wars content created for the streamer, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which ones are worth your time. Never fear as Digital Trends has a handy guide below to the best Star Wars shows on Disney+.
Lucasfilm delivered a new spin on Star Wars with this anime anthology series that includes nine short films produced by Japanese animation studios and inspired by the beloved sci-fi saga set in a galaxy far, far away. Set throughout the Star Wars timeline — and in some cases, outside of it — the films filter the franchise through a fresh lens that also offers some fascinating new stories voiced by an all-star cast of actors.
Among the highlights in Star Wars: Visions are the Akira Kurosawa-inspired tale The Duel, and the surprising, post-Rise of Skywalker story told in The Ninth Jedi, among other great episodes. A second volume just hit the streamer with all-new tales from such highly regarded animation studios as Aardman, PunkRobot, and Cartoon Saloon.
The blockbuster series that helped Disney+ take the lead in the “streaming wars,” Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian returns after a two-year hiatus (although the character made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett). The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue in season 3, which promises more action, more Darksaber fights, and more Grogu!
Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu after last season’s finale. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Future episodes promise that the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together to strange new worlds like Mandalore.
Despite mostly being a background character for much of the franchise’s existence, Boba Fett has always been one of the most beloved Star Wars characters. Temuera Morrison returned in The Mandalorian season 2 to play the iconic bounty hunter, and he was finally given his own solo series in the form of The Book of Boba Fett.
And while the critical reaction to his story was fairly mixed, The Book of Boba Fett brings to light some long-awaited moments, like how he escaped the Sarlacc from Return of the Jedi. If nothing else, the series serves as a decent companion piece to The Mandalorian and will tie into the show’s third season.
Even though it didn’t quite measure up to the highs of The Clone Wars, Rebels still garnered a much-deserved, positive critical reception for continuing the franchise’s success in the realm of animation. Star Wars Rebels is the natural sequel to The Clone Wars, this time largely following a new main cast of characters.
It begins 14 years into the devastating aftermath of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, with Jedi now endangered and actively hunted down. And while the protagonists are mostly original, it rewards longtime fans with satisfying conclusions to story arcs started in the preceding series, with thrilling appearances by characters from the original trilogy. All four seasons of Star Wars Rebels are available to stream now.
The Star Wars saga continues in this series set after the overlapping events of Episode III — Revenge of the Sith and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but before the events of the franchise-spawning Episode IV — A New Hope.
The series follows the members of Clone Force 99, a unique group of clone troopers whose genetic mutations during the cloning process (which earned them the nickname “The Bad Batch”) gave them specialized abilities. First introduced in The Clone Wars, the characters were a hit among Star Wars fans, and The Bad Batch explores what happened to them after the war ended and Order 66 forced many of their fellow clones to kill the Jedi they served alongside.
