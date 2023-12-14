All the best gifts for Star Wars fans you can give in 2023

What do you get a Star Wars fan for the holidays? That question is pretty hard to answer because there’s an overwhelming number of options across the different retailers, but we’ll try our best to give you a comprehensive list of choices across a wide budget range. Check out the deals that we’ve gathered below, including our absolute favorite one, but you’re going to have to hurry because the discounts that we’ve seen and stocks of the more popular items may no longer be around if you check again tomorrow.

Our favorite gift for Star Wars fans

The LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama showcases one of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, which we’ve ranked in first place among all of the Star Wars movies. Once you’ve completed building this Lego set, you’ll get a snapshot of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing as it flies through the surface of the Death Star while being pursued by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and two more TIE fighters. The diorama even comes with a plaque with the quote “The Force is strong with this one,” which Darth Vader said about Luke Skywalker during the chase scene. The LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama, originally, $70, is down to $53 from Best Buy for savings of $17.

More gifts for Star Wars fans we like

There are a lot more gift ideas for Star Wars fans out there, and we’ve collected the best ones below so that you won’t have to go through retailers’ websites yourself. Some of these gifts feature the series’ most powerful heroes and most powerful villains, while some depict the franchise’s best action scenes. You can’t go wrong with any of these gifts, but you need to act fast if you’re interested in getting any of them — for a loved one or for yourself — because stocks may get sold out sooner than you think.

