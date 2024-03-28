 Skip to main content
Stars vs Canucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

As they battle it out for the top seed in the West, the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks meet for a crucial regular-season matchup at Rogers Arena tonight.

The game starts at 10:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will be televised exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, which is only available in the Stars markets. But if you don’t have that channel or you live out of market, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game.

Is There a Free Stars vs Canucks Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This is only going to be an option for those who live in Dallas or a surrounding Stars market, but Fubo (“Pro” channel package) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” or above channel package) both include Bally Sports Southwest.

As the only two live-TV streaming services that offer the Bally Sports regional networks in their channel packages, there are going to be your best options for watching a live stream of the game from in-market. Fortunately, they both offer a free trial (Fubo’s is seven days, while DirecTV Stream’s is five) and you can cancel at any point, meaning you can watch tonight’s contest without paying anything.

Watch Stars vs Canucks on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN+

If you live out of market (and in the United States), ESPN+ is the only way to watch a live stream of the Stars vs Canucks.

There’s no free trial, but ESPN+ includes every single out-of-market NHL game, making it a must-have for hockey fans. That alone might be worth the $11 per month that ESPN+ costs, but you’ll also get every game of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament, which starts today, as well as tons of other live sports and hundreds of hours of on-demand content.

And if you want to squeeze some extra value out of it, you could sign up for a year of ESPN+ for $110, which essentially gives you two months for free. Or, you could bundle ESPN+ along with Hulu and Disney+ for a total of just $15 per month.

Watch the Stars vs Canucks Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you live outside of the United States, you can watch one of the aforementioned streaming services with the use of a virtual private network (VPN). In simple terms, VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server that is digitally located in another country (in this case, we would choose the US). This gets you past geo-locks, allowing you to access content online as if you were actually in that country.

NordVPN is going to give you exactly what you need. It’s reliable, fast and has nearly 2,000 servers in the US alone (and 6,000-plus worldwide). You can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals.

