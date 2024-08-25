Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: Can you watch for free?

After each suffering a 2-0 defeat to open the 2024-25 Premier League season, Wolves and Chelsea look to bounce back when they meet up at Molineux Stadium today.

The match starts at 9:15 a.m. ET, and in the United States it will stream exclusively on Peacock. As such, you can watch it completely free, but if you’re a Premier League fan even a little bit, and you want to watch Premier League soccer this season, you’ll want to know about Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream of Wolves vs Chelsea.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea on Peacock

In the United States, if a match isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC, then it will stream live on Peacock TV. That’s the case for today’s Wolves vs Chelsea match, which is only available on Peacock. In fact, about half of the games this season will stream live on Peacock this season, and there can be up to nine on any given weekend.

There is, unfortunately, no free trial with Peacock, but the “Premium” plan–which is all you need to watch Premier League matches–is just $8 per month. Or, if you plan on watching EPL action throughout the 2024-25 season, you can get Peacock for just $80 for the entire year, which essentially gives you two months for free.

For Premier League fans, that price is certainly well worth it. You’re getting exclusive matches every week, as well as a live simulcast of NBC-televised games, replays of other televised games and other EPL programming. But even on off-days, you’ll still have something to watch. There’s tons of other live sports and a massive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea live stream from abroad

You can only watch Premier League matches on Peacock if you’re in the United States. However, if you’re abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to make it look like you’re physically located in the US. This gets you around the location restrictions and lets you stream Peacock or other US-only services even if you’re outside of the country.

We suggest going with NordVPN, which is safe, fast and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, you can also look at our rundowns of the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some alternatives.