 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, so who wouldn’t want to keep up with the Premier League live stream regularly? We’re here to help with all the insight you need about how best to watch the Premier League online, as well as a trick or two you can use to access a free Premier League live stream. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to do, and how to save money along the way.

Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is an ideal option for sports fans who like to catch up on live streams. It offers access to at least 145 channels and includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides all you need to watch the Premier League live, there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a bunch more. If you feel like watching something that isn’t sports related, there are always channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always sign up for a FuboTV free trial. By doing so, you get seven days of access without paying a thing, so it’s a good option for trying out the service while catching up on the Premier League live stream.

Watch the Premier League on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around at the moment. If you’re keen to watch the Premier League, you’ll appreciate having both USA Network and NBC as part of the Sling Blue package with the two combined offering the entire English Premier League between them. Sling only costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 a month, so it’s a very affordable way to keep up with the Premier League live stream and other channels too. With Sling Blue, there’s access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and an extensive selection of news stations too. For when you’re not around to watch the Premier League live, 50 hours of DVR storage will help you catch up too.

Related

Watch the Premier League on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Thanks to being owned by NBC, Peacock TV homes around half of the Premier League games. In an ideal world, you’ll want access to the entire Premier League but the service is very cheap if you don’t mind fewer options. The games are available through Peacock Premium which costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month to avoid ads. A smaller streaming service than other big-hitters, the best shows on Peacock are still worth checking out with Poker Face a highlight along with Saturday Night Live.

Watch the Premier League on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a big name in the live TV streaming world for good reason — it has an extensive amount of choice for cord-cutters. In particular, there’s access to both NBC and USA Network so you can easily watch the Premier League live stream. As well as that, for $70 per month you get access to over 90 channels so there’s something for everyone here. The best shows on Hulu include some big hitters like Letterkenny, Welcome to Chippendales, and How I Met Your Father. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in with the offer so you get even more great shows and movies, as well as ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Watch the Premier League on YouTube with Live TV

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

YouTube TV has become a pretty impressive streaming TV service over the years. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including USA Network,. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Premier League for free.

Watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel often, you still want to keep up with your favorite Premier League live stream. Your streaming subscriptions don’t always follow you as you head abroad. Some services don’t work at all while others provide a limited service, meaning no way to watch the Premier League. To still be able to see what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. Using it is a simple matter of clicking on a US-based server within the app so you can ‘trick’ your connection into thinking you’re still back home. From there, you can easily use your favorite streaming service like FuboTV without a hitch. While there’s no dedicated NordVPN free trial, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to give it a try first. Trust us — you won’t be disappointed by how easy it is to use and it offers extra benefits like increased security and privacy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest live stream: Can you watch for free?
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 11, 2023 7:00AM
watch ac milan vs tottenham live stream online karry kane hotspur

Tottenham will be looking for blood in their matchup against Nottingham Forest this weekend. They've been struggling all season, dropping out of the Champions League after a loss to Milan and scoring zero goals in their last six matches. Nottingham Forest is also struggling to put a win on their record. Since their 1-0 win over Leeds United in early February, the team has had two ties and two losses. The match will be a story of redemption, no matter who wins, and it starts at 9:50 AM ET.

The match is live streaming on Peacock in the U.S. That means you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the game online -- there's no way to get it for free. Premier League matches switch off between Peacock Premium and USA Network. Tons of the best live TV streaming services give you access to USA Network, but unfortunately there's only one option for Peacock -- the Premium service itself. Read on to see why Peacock is worth your money, even if you only stream this one match.
Watch the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream on Peacock TV

Read more
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch for free
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 11, 2023 7:00AM
watch soccer online espn plus free trial 2018 epl premier league football man city v southampton nov 4th

The story of Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is one of streaks. Manchester City has won or drawn their last seven games and is looking to extend that streak. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has not won a match in 2023 and is looking to break that streak. The two face off at Selhurst Park this weekend. If Crystal Palace can pull off a win, both teams' respective streaks will be broken.

The Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match is airing on USA Network in the U.S. at 12:30 PM ET. Most of the best live TV streaming services give you access to the game. There are several ways of watching USA, including some that are potentially free. Read on as we break down all of your possible options for watching the match to find which one is best for you. We're starting off with our go-to recommendation.
Watch the Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Stream on FuboTV

Read more
Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 11, 2023
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

Premier League soccer is in full swing this weekend, and one of the biggest matches on tap is Bournemouth vs Liverpool. The game’s television broadcast is being handled by USA Network. If you don’t have cable or if you’re traveling during game time, don’t worry, as you can still watch the game online. In fact, with USA covering the game, the live stream will be accessible through many of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve rounded up all of the best ways to watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool game online, and we’ve even tracked down some streaming services that will let you watch the game for free.
Watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream on FuboTV

One of the best streaming services for sports lovers is FuboTV. FuboTV is also one of the few places you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match for free. The streaming platform itself offers a huge variety of sports channels, and while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network, where you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream. A FuboTV monthly subscription starts at $75, but new subscribers are entitled to a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, and if you sign up in time you can watch the Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Read more