 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 live stream

Dan Girolamo
By
Randy Orton stands on the turnbuckle and puts his arms up.
Ed Webster / Flickr

Before heading to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40, the WWE is heading to the Land Down Under for Elimination Chamber: Perth. Raw and SmackDown superstars will be in Perth for the 14th Elimination Chamber event. It’s also the third consecutive Elimination Chamber outside of the U.S. — the previous two were held in Saudi Arabia and Canada.

The main events will be the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches. Think of an Elimination Chamber like a steel cage match combined with Hell in a Cell. Six superstars are locked inside the chain-linked steel structure. Two superstars start inside the ring, while four participants are locked in pods against the chamber’s fence. One competitor is released from their pod every few minutes until all six are in the ring. There is no disqualification or count-outs. The only way to eliminate a competitor is by pinfall or elimination. The last person standing wins and receives a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Recommended Videos

Elimination Chamber 2024 has a special start time in the U.S. because of the time difference in Australia. Scroll below for more information.

Related

When and where is Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Elimination Chamber: Perth starts at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Saturday, February 24. Coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT with the kickoff show. The site of Elimination Chamber 2024 is Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Watch Elimination Chamber: Perth live stream on Peacock

The logo for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024.
WWE

Like all WWE Premium Live Events, Elimination Chamber: Perth streams exclusively on Peacock. WWE fans can stream every major event on Peacock, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. They can also watch weekly episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT on Peacock. You can subscribe to either Premium, the ad-supported tier at $6 per month, or Premium Plus, the limited-ads tier, at $12 per month.

For those fans outside of the U.S., stream Elimination Chamber: 2024 on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on country.

Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 match card

The men’s Elimination Chamber match includes Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. The winner faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, the women’s Elimination Chamber match features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez. The winner will take on the winner of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship.

View the entire card for the Elimination Chamber: Perth

  • Men’s Elimination Chamber match – winner receives a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber match – winner receives a Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
10 great TV shows to stream instead of watching the 2024 Super Bowl
People stare at the camera in The Tourist.

At last, it has arrived: Super Bowl 2024. For football fans, the Super Bowl is the apex of their year. For everyone else, it's just another Sunday to pass the time by catching up on work, hanging out with friends, or watching TV shows on your favorite streaming service.

With the 2024 Super Bowl overwhelming the pop culture landscape, it can be hard to find the right TV show to watch. Digital Trends has compiled a list of excellent series showing on various streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Max, and Hulu that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

Read more
3 best Netflix rom-coms to watch instead of the 2024 Super Bowl
Bridget Fonda and Nicolas Cage in It Could Happen To You.

Not everyone is going to be watching the Super Bowl this Sunday, simply because not everyone is a football fan. Although most of America will be tuning in for the big game, you do have other options thanks to Netflix. And if you're looking for some romantic comedies to enjoy instead of an evening of football, then you're in luck. Netflix has an incredible lineup of rom-coms, from the past to the present.

To help you plan your movie night in place of the big game, we've chosen the three best Netflix rom-coms that you should watch instead of the Super Bowl. But there's also nothing stopping you from watching these films and the Super Bowl. Since you can curate your own streaming experience, it doesn't have to be an either-or choice.

Read more
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat live stream: how to watch the NBA online
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

Before the Super Bowl 2024, start your Sunday with some NBA action. Two games will be played on Sunday afternoon. One of them involves two bitter rivals in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics, the best team in the East, head to South Beach to play the Miami Heat.

With days remaining before the All-Star break, Boston is in a great spot. The Celtics are the clear favorite in the East and hold a multigame lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Heat are in the middle of the pack as they try to move into the top six to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on ABC

Read more