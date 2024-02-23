How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Before heading to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40, the WWE is heading to the Land Down Under for Elimination Chamber: Perth. Raw and SmackDown superstars will be in Perth for the 14th Elimination Chamber event. It’s also the third consecutive Elimination Chamber outside of the U.S. — the previous two were held in Saudi Arabia and Canada.

The main events will be the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches. Think of an Elimination Chamber like a steel cage match combined with Hell in a Cell. Six superstars are locked inside the chain-linked steel structure. Two superstars start inside the ring, while four participants are locked in pods against the chamber’s fence. One competitor is released from their pod every few minutes until all six are in the ring. There is no disqualification or count-outs. The only way to eliminate a competitor is by pinfall or elimination. The last person standing wins and receives a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Recommended Videos

Elimination Chamber 2024 has a special start time in the U.S. because of the time difference in Australia. Scroll below for more information.

When and where is Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Elimination Chamber: Perth starts at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Saturday, February 24. Coverage begins at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT with the kickoff show. The site of Elimination Chamber 2024 is Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Watch Elimination Chamber: Perth live stream on Peacock

Like all WWE Premium Live Events, Elimination Chamber: Perth streams exclusively on Peacock. WWE fans can stream every major event on Peacock, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. They can also watch weekly episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT on Peacock. You can subscribe to either Premium, the ad-supported tier at $6 per month, or Premium Plus, the limited-ads tier, at $12 per month.

For those fans outside of the U.S., stream Elimination Chamber: 2024 on the WWE Network. Prices may vary depending on country.

Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 match card

The men’s Elimination Chamber match includes Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. The winner faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, the women’s Elimination Chamber match features Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez. The winner will take on the winner of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship.

View the entire card for the Elimination Chamber: Perth

Men’s Elimination Chamber match – winner receives a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul Women’s Elimination Chamber match – winner receives a Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

Editors' Recommendations