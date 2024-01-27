Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The road to WrestleMania begins Saturday night at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is the first WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) of 2024. It also happens to be one of WWE’s “Big Five” events, which includes the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank.

The event is known for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. Here’s how the Royal Rumble differs from other matches: Two wrestlers start in the middle of the ring. Every 90 seconds, another competitor will enter the ring. Wrestlers are eliminated when thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. There are no pinfalls or submissions. The last Superstar standing in the ring wins the match and receives a world championship match of their choosing at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting PLEs of the year. Learn more about the event, including how to watch a live stream.

When and where is the Royal Rumble?

25 surprise Royal Rumble entrants: WWE Top 10 special edition, Jan. 21, 2024

The Royal Rumble starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 27. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the Royal Rumble Kickoff, a pregame show that will analyze the night’s matches. The 2024 Royal Rumble will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. This is the second Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field after the 2021 edition. However, there were no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Royal Rumble live stream on Peacock

Catch the Royal Rumble on the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events, Peacock. Stream all WWE events, TV shows, new movies, football, golf, news, and more on Peacock. The streamer offers two paid plans to subscribers. The ad-supported tier, Premium, costs $6 per month. The no ads (limited exclusions) tier, Premium Plus, costs $12 per month. Both plans will stream the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The WWE Network will broadcast the 2024 Royal Rumble for fans outside the United States. Prices will vary depending on your country.

Royal Rumble 2024 match card

FULL SEGMENT – CM Punk and Cody Rhodes’ war of words: Raw, Jan. 22, 2024

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will dominate the night. Male superstars in the Royal Rumble match include CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and Gunter. Female superstars in the Royal Rumble match include Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Maxxine Dupri.

Besides the Royal Rumble matches, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line. Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title in a fatal four-way match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Reigns has held the championship for over 1,238 days and counting.

View the entire card for the Royal Rumble.

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Fatal four-way match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

