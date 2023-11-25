 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

For WWE fans, November means one thing: Survivor Series. As one of the WWE’s Big Five events, Survivor Series is the second longest premium live event in the company behind WrestleMania. In 2022, Survivor Series was rebranded as Survivor Series: WarGames to spotlight the men’s and women’s WarGames matches. The theme returns this year for the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames.

WarGames is one of the most innovative matches in the WWE. Teams of four to five superstars compete across two rings, side by side, inside a massive steel cage. Two superstars start the match, and every couple of minutes, another superstar enters until both teams are inside the cage. It’s one of the most chaotic and exciting matches in professional wrestling.

Recommended Videos

Survivor Series always delivers, providing fans with excellent matches throughout the night. Keep reading to see where to watch one of the best WWE PLEs of 2023.

Don't Miss:

When and where is Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Survivor Series: WarGames will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 25. The Kickoff Show will preview the night’s matches starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. WarGames will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Allstate Arena previously hosted Survivor Series in 1989 and 2019.

Watch Survivor Series: WarGames live stream on Peacock

Randy Orton stands on the turnbuckle and puts his arms up.
Ed Webster / Flickr

Watch Survivor Series: WarGames on the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events, PeacockThe streaming service offers two paid plans, both of which will broadcast the WWE event. The cheaper ad-supported tier is Peacock Premium, which costs $6/month. The more expensive tier is Peacock Premium at $12/month, which includes limited ad interruptions. For more live sports, Peacock broadcasts college football, rugby, the NFL, the PGA Tour, and the Premier League.

The WWE Network will broadcast Survivor Series: WarGames for fans outside of the United States. Prices will vary depending on your country.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card

1 minute from every Survivor Series since 2002: WWE Playlist

The men’s and women’s WarGames matches will steal the show. For the men, Randy Orton makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since May 2022. Orton will team with Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to face The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre. In the women’s match, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch will take on Damage CTRL. Other matches on the card include the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther and The Miz, and the Women’s World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark.

View the entire card for Survivor Series: WarGames below.

  • Men’s WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre
  • Women’s WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane)
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz
  • Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark
  • Singles match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders live stream: watch the NFL for free
Maxx Crosby sits on the sideline and stares.

Sin City hosts Sunday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) welcome the New York Jets (4-4) to Allegiant Stadium in Week 10. The game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on November 12. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark are on the call for NBC, and the game will also stream on Peacock.

Despite their mediocre records, the Jets and Raiders are hunting for a Wild Card spot in the AFC. The Jets must improve their offense if they want any shot at the postseason. The Jets have a league-worst eight offensive touchdowns on the season. For Las Vegas, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels before Week 9 and promoted Antonio Pierce to interim coach. The Raiders responded by beating the Giants 30-6.

Read more
USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial view of the crowd at Oregon's Autzen Stadium.

College football doesn't get much better than a night game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) will host the USC Trojans (7-3) in a Pac-12 rivalry game on Saturday night. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on November 11. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Josh Sims will call the game on Fox.

USC and Oregon are two teams heading in different directions. USC has lost three of their last four games and will likely not qualify for the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Oregon remains one of the best teams in the country, with their only blemish coming on the road in a three-point loss to Washington. If Oregon wins out, they will likely have their rematch with Washington in the conference championship.

Read more
Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions live stream: watch college football for free
Jim Harbaugh walking down the sideline next to coaches.

All eyes will be on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) on Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in front of what's expected to be a rowdy crowd at Beaver Stadium. The game will be on Fox at noon ET on November 11. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will preview the day's games starting at 10 a.m. ET on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) will be on the call for Michigan versus Penn State.

Michigan is the most-talked-about team in college football for reasons off the field. The Wolverines have been accused of illegally stealing signs from their competition. An investigation is currently underway. The University of Michigan has expressed its support for head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the NCAA and Big Ten are determining when and how they should discipline the team. Will Harbaugh be fined and suspended? Will Michigan have to forfeit their postseason eligibility? Keep in mind: Michigan is in the hunt for a National Championship and must beat Penn State if they want any shot at the playoff.

Read more