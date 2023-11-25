Where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For WWE fans, November means one thing: Survivor Series. As one of the WWE’s Big Five events, Survivor Series is the second longest premium live event in the company behind WrestleMania. In 2022, Survivor Series was rebranded as Survivor Series: WarGames to spotlight the men’s and women’s WarGames matches. The theme returns this year for the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames.

WarGames is one of the most innovative matches in the WWE. Teams of four to five superstars compete across two rings, side by side, inside a massive steel cage. Two superstars start the match, and every couple of minutes, another superstar enters until both teams are inside the cage. It’s one of the most chaotic and exciting matches in professional wrestling.

Survivor Series always delivers, providing fans with excellent matches throughout the night. Keep reading to see where to watch one of the best WWE PLEs of 2023.

When and where is Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Survivor Series: WarGames will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 25. The Kickoff Show will preview the night’s matches starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. WarGames will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Allstate Arena previously hosted Survivor Series in 1989 and 2019.

Watch Survivor Series: WarGames live stream on Peacock

Watch Survivor Series: WarGames on the exclusive home for WWE Premium Live Events, Peacock. The streaming service offers two paid plans, both of which will broadcast the WWE event. The cheaper ad-supported tier is Peacock Premium, which costs $6/month. The more expensive tier is Peacock Premium at $12/month, which includes limited ad interruptions. For more live sports, Peacock broadcasts college football, rugby, the NFL, the PGA Tour, and the Premier League.

The WWE Network will broadcast Survivor Series: WarGames for fans outside of the United States. Prices will vary depending on your country.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card

The men’s and women’s WarGames matches will steal the show. For the men, Randy Orton makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since May 2022. Orton will team with Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to face The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre. In the women’s match, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch will take on Damage CTRL. Other matches on the card include the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther and The Miz, and the Women’s World Championship between Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark.

View the entire card for Survivor Series: WarGames below.

Men’s WarGames match: Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre Women’s WarGames match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane)

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark Singles match: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

