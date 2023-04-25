 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight

Noah McGraw
By

If you’re new to boxing, or megafights like the Davis vs Garcia matchup last weekend have reinvigorated your interest in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is PPV, there’s no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We’ll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we’ll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Related Videos

Unfortunately, there isn’t one streaming site that will give you every boxing match — no NFL Sunday Ticket type package. But a majority of the non-PPV fights are streamed on a handful of sites. While no one wants to add two or three more streaming services onto their monthly bill, you can get a lot of content out of these sites. For instance, some of them are also the best way to watch UFC, so if you’re a fan of both sports, you’ll only pay one bill. Here are the best subscriptions to watch boxing online.

Related

Upcoming boxing matches

  • April 28: Kim Clavel vs Naomi Arellano Reyes on FITE TV
  • April 29: William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda on DAZN
  • May 6: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder on DAZN (PPV in U.S., basic subscription in U.K.)

Watch boxing on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus on black background.

ESPN+ has near-weekly boxing matches as part of their exclusive contract with Top Rank boxing. These fights usually take place on Fridays and Saturdays and are included in your basic ESPN+ subscription. If you’re looking for a cheap service to watch Top Rank boxing, ESPN+ is your choice. It’s one of the cheaper boxing subscription services, only $10 per month or $100 per year. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial right now, but you can always pair it with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Bundle, which is only $13 per month and will save you a ton if you’re interested in all three streaming services. ESPN+’s partnership with Top Rank gives them access to some of the biggest fighters out there, including Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, and many more.

Watch boxing on DAZN

What is DAZN

DAZN is the streaming home for fighting. It broadcasts UFC and boxing matches multiple times a week, and even hosts PPV events. If you’re a serious boxing fan, you’ll need a DAZN subscription. It’s $25 per month or $225 for a yearly subscription. There isn’t a DAZN free trial right now. When they host PPV events, subscribers usually pay the difference between the full price of the PPV and the $25 subscription fee, so you won’t pay more than non-subscribers. If you’re in the U.K., lots of fights that are PPVs in the U.S. are included in your basic DAZN subscription (possibly because DAZN doesn’t expect people to shell out a bunch of extra money for 3 a.m. fights). DAZN has contracts with the promotion companies Golden Boy and Matchroom, so you can expect to see fighters like Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol making exclusive DAZN appearances soon.

Watch boxing on Showtime

The Showtime logo against a black background.

Showtime hosts both PPV fights and fights that are included in a general subscription. With your basic, $11 per month Showtime subscription, you’ll get access to all the Showtime Championship Boxing matches, usually a couple every month. Showtime also hosts PPVs, like the recent Davis-Garcia megafight, and those will cost you extra. There is a Showtime free trial right now, so you can always time that with a good fight to test out the service. As Showtime merges with Paramount+, there is no indication that the channel’s boxing coverage will slow down. In fact, with HBO dropping its boxing coverage entirely, Showtime has been more than happy to pick up the slack.

Watch boxing on FITE.TV

The FITE TV logo with a wrapped fist in the background.

FITE TV is another streaming service that offers a subscription package for regular fights and special PPV options as well. If you’re a fan of all martial arts, not just boxing, FITE TV is a great option. They broadcast MMA, wrestling, boxing and even professional jousting. If it’s a fight you want, FITE TV will give it to you. FITE TV has some free streams, but if you want access to all of their content you’ll need FITE+. That costs $8 per month, or $70 per year, making it the cheapest streaming option on this list.

Watch boxing from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Not all fights are available everywhere in the world. When subscription services try to lock you out of a fight, you can always try to spoof an internet connection in a country that does have access. We recommend NordVPN for this, as it’s the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. It’s currently 59% off, making it $6.69 for a two-year subscription. There is a caveat here: Some streaming services are very mindful of VPNs, and will block your connection if they think you’re using one. It’s always worth a shot though, and there are a lot of other benefits to using a VPN besides streaming.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw

Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old bikes, watching bad movies, and reading everything from Shakespeare to comic books.

How to watch the free Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream
A soccer field.

The Champions League is in full swing today, and soccer fans won’t want to miss Bayern Munich vs Manchester City. Trying to catch the game with a cable subscription won’t do much good, as Paramount Plus is the exclusive place to watch the game. Paramount knows a thing or two about sports coverage, as it’s the online streaming platform of CBS. It has a lot to offer sports fans in general, and it even offers a way to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free.
Watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is becoming one of the premier standalone streaming services, in part because of its high quality original content, and in part because of its growing lineup of sports coverage. There’s almost always something new on Paramount Plus to watch, Today that includes Champions League soccer action, and Paramount Plus is the only place you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game. A subscription will get you access to everything coming to Paramount Plus over the next month, including coverage of Champions League and Europa League soccer. If you’re hoping to watch the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game for free, you can do so with a Paramount Plus free trial, which is available to first-time subscribers.

Read more
Girona vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch for free
The ESPN Plus main menu.

Soccer fans won’t want to miss La Liga action, which today sees Girona taking on Barcelona. This is a matchup that’s only available through ESPN’s standalone streaming platform — ESPN+ — as there is no national television broadcast that would normally allow you to watch it on one of the best live TV streaming services. And while there isn’t a way to watch ESPN+ for free, there are some ways to save. We’ve got the details you need for watching Girona vs Barcelona online, as well as some information on how to watch if you’re traveling come game time.
Watch the Girona vs Barcelona live stream on ESPN+

ESPN is known the world over as one of the best networks for sports coverage, and with its ESPN+ streaming service you’ll be able to watch hours upon hours of additional live sports events. This, of course, includes the Girona vs Barcelona live stream, as ESPN+ offers coverage of many La Liga soccer games throughout the season. It also offers access to NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, Major League Baseball games, and coverage of several other sports. A huge library of ESPN original content is also part of the package. There’s no ESPN+ free trial available to take advantage of for the Girona vs Barcelona game, but the service is offered at a discount as part of the Disney Bundle. This includes monthly subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu in addition to ESPN+, and it starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more
Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream: Watch for free from anywhere
A soccer field.

Arsenal is hot right now, and soccer fans will want to see if the winners of seven straight can keep the streak alive against Liverpool today. If you’re hoping to catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, you may be wondering how to watch the Premier League online. Peacock TV has the coverage today, which unfortunately eliminates the best live TV streaming services as online outlets. Peacock has a lot to offer soccer fans, and sports lovers in general. We’ve got all the details you need to make your mind up about a subscription, and we’ve even got the best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal if you’re traveling during game time.
Watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

With the Liverpool vs Arsenal game only available on Peacock TV, you may be wondering if a standalone streaming services is worth a subscription for just a few soccer games. And while there is no Peacock TV free trial to take advantage of, the service costs just $5 per month. Additionally, Peacock has coverage of dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers will love access to other sports events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. There’s almost always something new on Peacock, which makes it well worth utilizing for the Liverpool vs Arsenal game. A basic Peacock subscription is completely free, which you can utilize to explore the service, though you’ll need to bump up to the premium tier to access the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream.

Read more