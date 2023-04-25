How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight

If you’re new to boxing, or megafights like the Davis vs Garcia matchup last weekend have reinvigorated your interest in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

There are two main ways boxing is streamed: Pay-per-view fights and fights included in a monthly subscription. When a fight is PPV, there’s no way of getting around that fee. Some sites give subscribers a discount on the PPV price, but when you include subscription fees it ultimately costs the same. We’ll be sure to show you the best ways to watch PPV boxing matches when they happen, but right now we’ll focus on the various subscription services that give you access to regular fights.

Unfortunately, there isn’t one streaming site that will give you every boxing match — no NFL Sunday Ticket type package. But a majority of the non-PPV fights are streamed on a handful of sites. While no one wants to add two or three more streaming services onto their monthly bill, you can get a lot of content out of these sites. For instance, some of them are also the best way to watch UFC, so if you’re a fan of both sports, you’ll only pay one bill. Here are the best subscriptions to watch boxing online.

Upcoming boxing matches

April 28: Kim Clavel vs Naomi Arellano Reyes on FITE TV

April 29: William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda on DAZN

May 6: Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder on DAZN (PPV in U.S., basic subscription in U.K.)

Watch boxing on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ has near-weekly boxing matches as part of their exclusive contract with Top Rank boxing. These fights usually take place on Fridays and Saturdays and are included in your basic ESPN+ subscription. If you’re looking for a cheap service to watch Top Rank boxing, ESPN+ is your choice. It’s one of the cheaper boxing subscription services, only $10 per month or $100 per year. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial right now, but you can always pair it with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Bundle, which is only $13 per month and will save you a ton if you’re interested in all three streaming services. ESPN+’s partnership with Top Rank gives them access to some of the biggest fighters out there, including Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, and many more.

Watch boxing on DAZN

DAZN is the streaming home for fighting. It broadcasts UFC and boxing matches multiple times a week, and even hosts PPV events. If you’re a serious boxing fan, you’ll need a DAZN subscription. It’s $25 per month or $225 for a yearly subscription. There isn’t a DAZN free trial right now. When they host PPV events, subscribers usually pay the difference between the full price of the PPV and the $25 subscription fee, so you won’t pay more than non-subscribers. If you’re in the U.K., lots of fights that are PPVs in the U.S. are included in your basic DAZN subscription (possibly because DAZN doesn’t expect people to shell out a bunch of extra money for 3 a.m. fights). DAZN has contracts with the promotion companies Golden Boy and Matchroom, so you can expect to see fighters like Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol making exclusive DAZN appearances soon.

Watch boxing on Showtime

Showtime hosts both PPV fights and fights that are included in a general subscription. With your basic, $11 per month Showtime subscription, you’ll get access to all the Showtime Championship Boxing matches, usually a couple every month. Showtime also hosts PPVs, like the recent Davis-Garcia megafight, and those will cost you extra. There is a Showtime free trial right now, so you can always time that with a good fight to test out the service. As Showtime merges with Paramount+, there is no indication that the channel’s boxing coverage will slow down. In fact, with HBO dropping its boxing coverage entirely, Showtime has been more than happy to pick up the slack.

Watch boxing on FITE.TV

FITE TV is another streaming service that offers a subscription package for regular fights and special PPV options as well. If you’re a fan of all martial arts, not just boxing, FITE TV is a great option. They broadcast MMA, wrestling, boxing and even professional jousting. If it’s a fight you want, FITE TV will give it to you. FITE TV has some free streams, but if you want access to all of their content you’ll need FITE+. That costs $8 per month, or $70 per year, making it the cheapest streaming option on this list.

Watch boxing from abroad with a VPN

Not all fights are available everywhere in the world. When subscription services try to lock you out of a fight, you can always try to spoof an internet connection in a country that does have access. We recommend NordVPN for this, as it’s the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. It’s currently 59% off, making it $6.69 for a two-year subscription. There is a caveat here: Some streaming services are very mindful of VPNs, and will block your connection if they think you’re using one. It’s always worth a shot though, and there are a lot of other benefits to using a VPN besides streaming.

