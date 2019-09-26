Online streaming is quickly replacing cable and satellite services as the go-to way for people to enjoy their shows and movies at home, and although it took a while for broadcasters like ESPN to catch up, recent years have seen the gradual rollout of new streaming services made just for sports fans. Online sports streaming services are an especially good way to stream live boxing and MMA, and DAZN is shaping up to give ESPN+ a run for its money.

For cord-cutters who can’t get enough of boxing and mixed martial arts (beyond just Top Rank Boxing and UFC), DAZN will be a breath of fresh air, allowing you to enjoy more than 100 live fight nights — no pay-per-view fees required — right from your web browser or mobile, the DAZN app, or other compatible streaming devices. Here’s everything you need to know about what DAZN has to offer and how you can get started.

What it costs

DAZN’s month-to-month plan rings in at $20. This allows for more flexibility if you just want to try it out for a few months, but you get a far better value if you sign up for the annual subscription. This yearly DAZN plan costs $100, which comes to just more than $8 per month — less than half of what you’d pay for the monthly subscription.

Another value benefit of DAZN is that all of its content is available online, whereas ESPN+ is more of an add-on to a traditional cable subscription (which you still need to watch regular ESPN content).

What you get

DAZN is mostly geared towards fighting, although it does feature some other stuff as well. DAZN has partnered up with several fighting promotions; the most notable of these are Matchroom USA, Golden Boy Promotions, and World Boxing Super Series for boxing, while MMA fans can stream Bellator and Combate Americas.

Along with fighting, DAZN subscribers can enjoy live action from Major League Baseball, including the MLB live look show ChangeUp. This exclusive new show features expert analysis and highlights of the best plays of recent games, and it airs on every night of every week so you can get your baseball fix any time.

What you need

DAZN, Like other popular cord-cutting services, is fully compatible with most modern devices capable of online streaming. The DAZN mobile app is available for both iOS and Android, allowing you to watch fights and other content on your smartphone or tablet. You can also stream DAZN right on your computer, as it works with common web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Internet Explorer and Opera.

If you’re a dedicated couch potato and nothing beats watching on a full-size TV (we understand), you can do that, too. Modern smart TVs and streaming devices — Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google ChromeCast, and more — can all be used to watch DAZN, and it’s also compatible with the Xbox One S/X and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. Any or all of these devices can stream DAZN content either live or on-demand. All you need is a good internet connection and, of course, a DAZN subscription.

