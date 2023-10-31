 Skip to main content
Showtime Free Trial: Get a month of streaming for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

The streaming landscape has changed considerably. Reviewing some of best streaming devices, right away you’ll notice most require you to hold a premium subscription to watch content. There are so many to choose from, prices are rising, and you won’t really know whether the content resonates with you or not until after you check out the library. A great way to check out what’s available first is an introductory free trial, such as a Showtime free trial. Showtime’s streaming service is full of amazing shows like The Man Who Fell to Earth, Billions, and American Gigolo. If you’re not sure where to start you can always check out our guide on what to watch right now. Nevertheless, a Showtime free trial is a great way to binge watch some of your favorite Showtime content without the need for a major commitment, or to see the content before you pay for a subscription. If you like what you find on HBO Max, or if you’ve burned through everything Disney+ has to offer, Showtime is a great streaming alternative. Whatever the case, you can find out everything you need to know about the Showtime free trial, right here.

Is there a Showtime free trial?

There is a Showtime free trial, and it’s one of the best free trials among streaming services, even comparing well against the likes of a Disney+ free trial. With a Showtime free trial, you’ll get 30 days of complete access to Showtime’s streaming service, and you’ll need to provide a credit card in order to get things going. The free trial includes every season of every series on the network, as well as movies, documentaries, sports, and more. Another impressive part of the Showtime free trial is that it’s ad-free, allowing for uninterrupted binge-watching sessions and however else you may choose to maximize your 30 free days of Showtime access.

There are a lot of streaming services out there right now, and it can be a bit overwhelming trying to choose which has the content that most resonates with you. A Showtime free trial is a good way to test the waters, and with 30 days of free access as part of the free trial, you’ll have plenty of time to decide between Showtime and the likes of Peacock TV or Discovery+, or any other streaming services you may have your eye on. You’ll also be able to do this from anywhere, as the Showtime free trial is accessible on mobile devices and tablets.

Can you get Showtime for free?

The Showtime free trial is really the only way to get Showtime for free, but unlike most streaming service free trials, Showtime gives you an impressive 30 days to explore its content library. There are a lot of streaming devices out there that will allow you to sign up for a Showtime free trial through their own software platform, such as Apple TV 4K, but it’s important to recognize you aren’t actually getting Showtime for free in these situations. What these platforms are doing is allowing you to sign up for your Showtime free trial, and beginning your 30 free days at that point.

Alternatively, you might consider some of the other services with offers, like the Amazon Prime Video free trial, HBO Max free trial, the Sling TV free trial, or even the Hulu with Live TV free trial. They’re certainly not the same as Showtime, but they offer plenty of content to watch, especially on top of a subscription you already have!

Are there any Showtime deals?

Showtime’s streaming service is just $12 per month once your 30-day free trial expires. This price isn’t often discounted, but the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle is now available. This pairs Showtime with one of the more popular streaming services out there, Paramount+. This pairing has its own free trial, and packages then start as low as $12 per month if you don’t mind advertisements popping up while you watch. Showtime is also often available as an add-on to other services, such as Hulu, where you can currently get Showtime for just $1 per month for two months on top of your base Hulu plan. You could also tap into this with a Hulu free trial to see if that platform fulfills your streaming needs.

