Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime

If Hulu has appealed to you for a while, you’ll be pleased to know that you can sign up right now for a whole month of Hulu without paying a single cent. Exclusively for new customers to the service, it’s the best way to enjoy a month’s worth of streaming for less. Read on while we tell you all about what you need to know about the Hulu free trial.

How to sign up for the Hulu free trial

Signing up for the Hulu free trial takes mere minutes, seriously. Here’s how to do it so you can enjoy some amazing new shows in no time at all.

Step 1: Head over to the Hulu website.

Step 2: Click Sign up for Hulu only. Sure, you can click the Disney Bundle for the best value but there’s no free trial for that, so you may prefer to consider upgrading to that after your free month.



Step 3: Choose which plan you want to sign up for. They all offer free trials with varying lengths. Not sure which one is for you? Scroll down where we’ll explain the different plans.



Step 4: Whichever one you choose, enter your personal details to sign up and you’re all set to start streaming with a Hulu free trial!

How long is the Hulu free trial?

The Hulu free trial lasts a varying amount of time depending on which plan you sign up for, with one plan offering no free trial. If you sign up for Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (no-ads), you get a whole month to browse and use Hulu. If you’re only planning on using Hulu for that month, you may as well sign up for the no-ads version to save on ads. Hulu (ad-supported) costs $7 per month after the first month while Hulu (no-ads) costs $13 per month.

There’s also a third plan in the form of Hulu + Live TV. It’s aimed at cord-cutters and ordinarily costs $70 per month so there’s no free trial available when you sign up for this service.

What’s included with the Hulu free trial?

As mentioned, there are three different accounts that you can enjoy a Hulu free trial with. All three allow you to watch everything that Hulu has to offer including the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. You get access to exclusive shows, hit movies, Hulu originals, along with kids’ shows, and plenty more. There are some differences between the three plans, however.

Hulu is the basic ad-supported version. It costs $7 per month after the first free month, and you get full access to everything. The catch here is that you also have to watch some ads in between shows and movies which isn’t always ideal if you hate being disturbed mid binge-watch.

Hulu (no ads) is $13 per month after the first free month and means you’re almost entirely free of ads as you watch. There are a few exceptions due to streaming rights but in these cases, you just get a short ad break before and after each episode. In the vast majority of cases though, you get an entirely ad-free experience.

Finally, there’s Hulu + Live TV. This service plan does not offer a Hulu free trial. Instead, you’ll need to pay for it right from the start. It costs $70 per month. For the price though, you get access to over 75 channels with Live TV, along with ad-free entertainment courtesy of Disney+. There’s also live sport via the ESPN+ membership and — of course — you get access to Hulu (ad-supported) via the bundle. If you’re passionate about consolidating all your subscriptions and cutting the cord, this is the plan for you.

Ultimately, each Hulu plan offers its own advantages so there’s something for everyone here. If you want the cheapest option after your Hulu free trial, go for the ad-supported plan. Alternatively, skip ads with the no-ads plan for a little more. Finally, if you want the most options and versatility possible, Hulu + Live TV means you don’t need any other form of streaming.

Where is the Hulu free trial available?

Currently, it’s only possible to stream and watch Hulu in the United States, Puerto Rico, and some locations in Japan. Even if you have a Hulu free trial, you are limited to these locations. If you live elsewhere, it’s not possible to sign up to Hulu.

However, if you’re traveling abroad and ordinarily live in the U.S. or one of the above locations, you can still use Hulu. To do so, you need to sign up for one of the best VPN services. From there, you can sign in to Hulu to access content that is available back home without any problem.

