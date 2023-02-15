Best Verizon New Customer Deals: Galaxy S23, iPhone and more

Verizon is one of the best carriers out there when it comes to speed, network coverage and reliability. They also have fantastic smartphone deals on every major brand. If you want a new iPhone, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy, chances are Verizon can throw some discounts your way. We’ve collected our favorite deals below. You’ll find some great sign-on bonuses, trade-in offers, and one straight-up free phone. If you’re considering switching carriers but need a nice deal to sweeten the pot, we’ve got you covered.

Today’s best Verizon new customer deals

Get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 when you pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy S23 was announced this month and will be shipping out very soon. Verizon will do anything to get this phone in your hands, including just giving you one. Well, as long as you have a fairly new and well-maintained one they can swap it with. If you do, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $0 after the trade-in. It comes in the form of a 36-month trade-in credit, so you’ll have to stick with Verizon for the next three years or buy out whatever is left when you leave. It’s a fantastic phone, so we recommend grabbing it while you can.

Pre-order any Samsung Galaxy S23 model and get a free storage upgrade

If you pre-order the S23, S23+ of S23 Ultra through Verizon, they will give you free storage upgrade. That means the S23 jumps from 128GB to 256GB, and the S23+ and Ultra both jump from 256GB to 512GB, with no additional cost. We absolutely loved the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, so much so that we gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 rating. The other models have a good chance of making it onto the best Android phones of 2023 list, and it’s only February. Verizon has trade-in options for all of the model. If you’re thinking about upgrading, there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay full price.

Free Beats Fit Pro when you buy an iPhone and an Apple Watch or iPad

New customers who purchase a 5G iPhone with either an Apple Watch or iPad should also buy the Beats Fit Pro, as Verizon will give a full reimbursement for the wireless earbuds’ cost within eight weeks following activation. The Beats Fit Pro look different from other wireless earbuds because of their wingtips, but they’re very comfortable to wear and easy to put in your ears once you’re used to them. They use the same active noise cancellation and transparency technology as Apple’s AirPods Pro, and they offer excellent audio quality while you’re listening to your favorite playlists and receiving calls. The Beats Fit Pro can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours if you include the juice from the charging case.

Free Google Pixel 6a, plus some bonus items

New Verizon subscribers will be able to get the Google Pixel 6a, the best affordable camera Android phone in Digital Trends’ best Android phones, for free when they sign up for a 5G plan, with the total cost of the smartphone to be applied as a monthly credit over 36 months. The Google Pixel 6a offers a compact and lightweight design, a 6.1-inch OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, Android 12 out of the box, and a camera setup that includes a 12.2MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), and phase detection autofocus, paired with a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view, and an 8MP selfie camera. If you purchase the Google Pixel 6a from Verizon, you’ll also be able to enjoy a $100 discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and up to 40% off on accessories for the smartphone when you buy five or more eligible items.

Free iPhone SE

The 2022 release of the Apple iPhone SE is yours for free when you sign up for a new 5G data plan on Verizon — no trade-ins required. It’s the best small smartphone in our list of the best smartphones with a 4.7-inch Liquid Retina display, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance as it’s powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that’s also found in the iPhone 13 line and pre-installed with iOS 15. The latest iPhone SE is equipped with a single 12MP rear sensor and 7MP selfie camera, which are boosted by Apple’s software to enable better photographs.

Does Verizon offer free phones to new customers?

You bet, but temper your expectations — you’re not likely to get a brand new iPhone 12 Pro Max for free just by signing up. However, Verizon new customer deals and sign-up offers are a good way to score a more basic phone for free (like the 2020 iPhone SE or one of the Samsung Galaxy A-series devices, to name just a couple popular examples) which is a good option if you just want a solid handset and don’t care about the latest premium flagships sporting all the bells and whistles.

That’s not the say that there aren’t cheap Verizon deals on those phones, though. In fact, carrier sign-up discounts like these Verizon new customer deals are arguably the best and simplest way to snag one of those new flagships for a low price. These markdowns usually come in the form of bill credits and are only offered with unlimited plans, requiring you to buy the phone first and then get a discount on your bill. That might not sound as enticing as a standalone price cut, but that’s just psychological — you’re still getting the savings. You’ll definitely notice those savings as you rack them up with each (discounted) monthly payment. There are even some deals, like the trade-in offer for the Samsung Galaxy S23, that still technically come as monthly discounts, but will completely cover the cost of the phone. That means that as long as you stay with Verizon for a few years, the phone will be completely free.

There’s another way to score a free phone, though, and that’s by springing for one of the “buy one, get one” Verizon new customer deals that are almost always available. Like the bill credit rebates, you typically have to sign up for an unlimited plan and pay upfront for both phones — yes, that means you’ll have to pony up the cash for two — before getting the value of the second phone deducted from your monthly bill moving forward. Don’t turn up your nose at these offers; the discount is real, it’s just spread out over the duration of your contract, and these BOGO offers are pretty much the only way you’re going to get something like an iPhone 12 (basically) free.

