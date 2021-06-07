  1. Mobile

iOS 15 is official, and ready to enhance your iPhone soon

By

Apple has announced iOS 15, the newest version of its mobile operating system, at WWDC 2021. The software will eventually replace iOS 14 on compatible iPhone models, and adds new features and several changes to the overall look. Although iOS 15 is now official, it won’t be publicly released until later this year. As with other years, expect a public beta of the software to be released before the final version becomes available though.

In the meantime, we will get a closer look at the new features as the WWDC 2021 keynote progresses, and we’ll be updating this story throughout the event. Rumors ahead of WWDC 2021 indicated iOS 15 would include changes to the lock screen, the way notifications are handled, further privacy controls, and new features for iMessage. Due to iOS 14 bringing in a considerable visual update, it’s unlikely iOS 15 will drastically change the way the software looks on your phone.

Check back very soon to see all the latest iOS 15 details.

