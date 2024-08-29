 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You can finally try one of iOS 18’s coolest AI features

By
A person holding an iPhone that shows an image.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple Intelligence, unveiled at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is still under development nearly three months later. The only way to access some of its features before a public release is by downloading the latest iOS 18.1 developer beta and receiving an invitation from Apple.

Until now, most of Apple Intelligence’s features available to individuals outside of Apple are related to writing and communication tools. With the third iOS 18.1 beta released earlier this week, Apple released a feature related to the Photos app.

Example of Apple's Clean Up tool on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Even in its beta release, the new Clean Up tool shows promise. When activated in the Photos app on iOS 18.1, it automatically detects objects in an image you may want to delete. You can also manually highlight unwanted objects by tapping, circling, or brushing over them with your finger. Additionally, you can zoom in on a photo to remove smaller objects. Once you highlight an object on an image, tap it, and the Clean Up tool will remove it.

Recommended Videos

After tapping on the highlighted objects to remove them, you can save the updated photo in the library by choosing Done or selecting Reset to go back to the original image. You can also use an undo button to reverse changes that you made one at a time.

As with any edit in the Photos app, you can return to the original version at any time, even months after you made the change.

Image showing a before and after image using Clean Up on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

I spent a few hours working with Clean Up and expect it to become a popular feature on iPhone and iPad. In its present form, I noticed that sometimes, when you remove an object from an image, the filling around it doesn’t quite look right, but this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. It will no doubt get better over time.

Clean Up works with any image in your Photos library, including ones taken with traditional cameras or other smartphones.

Apple is expected to release parts of Apple Intelligence with the first public release of iOS 18.1, perhaps as early as October. Before then, it will release iOS 18 about the time new iPhones arrive next month.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
6 phones you should buy instead of the iPhone SE (2022)
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

While all eyes are on Apple for the next flagship iPhone 16 lineup, not everyone wants or even needs a phone that starts at almost $1,000 or more. For that demographic, Apple offers the iPhone SE (2022), which is considered its budget-friendly option.

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) is the iPhone for those who don’t need fancy bells and whistles. Heck, it still has a home button, which Apple abandoned the moment it moved on to Face ID. All things considered, it’s a good size for those who prefer not to have gigantic phones.

Read more
I’ve been using iOS 18 for two months. These are my favorite features
An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.

I've been using iOS 18 on my iPhone 15 Pro Max since the first developer version was released in June at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The upcoming software update for iPhone, set to be released this fall, has plenty of exciting features. I have a clear favorite feature, and I'm starting to appreciate many more.

iOS 18 remains an unfinished product from the perspective of anyone outside of Apple, as we have yet to see its most anticipated new features debut. At least for now, here's what I like.
Dark app icons for the win

Read more
The iPhone 17 Slim sounds like Apple’s weirdest iPhone ever
Someone holding a natural titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Though the iPhone 16 is not quite here yet, we already have rumors about the iPhone 17 line coming in 2025. While this year’s iPhone 16 series will bring some welcome changes, it seems that the biggest upgrades will be coming in 2025.

For one, the iPhone 16 will reportedly be the last lineup to have a Plus model with the iPhone 16 Plus. Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to drop the iPhone Plus next year due to the low market share of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus.

Read more