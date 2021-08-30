If you plan on attending an event, taking a flight, or going to a gym, you’re probably going to have to prove that you were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). When it comes time to prove that you were vaccinated, what are your options?

The simplest option is to carry the vaccination card you were issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). But what if you lose it? While you’re waiting for a new one to arrive in time, you’ll be wishing you had a digital copy. Keeping a digital copy of your card doesn’t require an app. You can just take a picture with your cell phone and store it in an easy-to-find folder. If you have the Google Drive app, you can also just scan your card or save a PDF to Dropbox.

Apple iPhone users will have a built-in option when iOS 15 is live. The Health app will store verifiable immunization records, including those pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine. Until then, iPhone users can use the Notes app to scan their vaccination record cards.

If you want the convenience that comes with a vaccination app, which one you use will depend on where you live. Many states in the U.S. and countries worldwide have their own entry, testing, and verification requirements so this list should by no means be considered exhaustive.

CommonPass

For Samsung Galaxy users, there’s a built-in option in Samsung Pay to add proof of vaccination. To add the Vaccine Pass to your wallet, you’ll need to download the CommonHealth app. There, you can securely share your health status and present lab and vaccination results. Other Android and Apple users can also take advantage of the app, though it’s not built-in.

Google Play

Apple App Store

NHS Covid Pass

If you live in the U.K., you can prove your vaccination status with an NHS Covid Pass. You’ll need a log in with the NHS App to make the pass, and it will take about two weeks for your login to be verified. Once you have the pass, you can access a digital version on the NHS website. The digital version can be downloaded, printed, or displayed using the NHS App. However, keep in mind that in order to get the app, you must be age 13 year and older and registered with a general practitioner surgery in England.

Google Play

Apple App Store

Excelsior Pass

New York uses Excelsior Pass to verify your vaccination status (or recent negative test result) to create a QR code. The pass can be printed from the Excelsior Pass website or displayed in the app. Verifying your vaccination requires your name, date of birth, and the location you were vaccinated, but the app doesn’t store any personal health information.

Google Pay

Apple App Store

myColorado

Residents of Colorado can use the myColorado app. After you create an account with your driver’s license, you can use myVaccine Record to access a copy of your Vaccination Record Card from the CDC. The app stores digital copies of your vaccine pass, as well as fishing and hunting licenses, and can even renew your driver’s license.

Google Pay

Apple App Store

MyIR Mobile

Health departments from several states have partnered with MyIR Mobile to verify vaccinations. These states are Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. You can print official immunization records for registering your child at school, and soon the app will provide QR codes to verify vaccination status. The app doesn’t seem to be publicly available until you’ve registered.

Clear Health Pass

Clear’s Health Pass is used by sports stadiums and Hawaii Safe Travels. People who were vaccinated at Walmart can easily access their vaccination records through the app. Clear has locations at many international airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Clear is also used in New York’s largest airports and stadiums.

Google Pay

Apple App Store

VeriFly

About to take an international flight? American Airlines, British Airways, and several other major international airlines have partnered with VeriFly. The app does more than verify for vaccination status. By prompting you to put in your flight information, the app ensures that you meet the requirements for your destination. This takes the stress of a possible surprise quarantine out of traveling.

Google Pay

Apple App Store

Which one should you use?

Everyone should have a digital copy of their vaccination record card. If your state health department has partnered with a specific app, you should go ahead and download it. Otherwise, use the one recommended by the venue or airline when you take a trip. Requirements and restrictions are also changing week to week as cases surge in certain locations, so it’s always wise to check with official government sources before relying on one of these apps to provide the proof you need.

Editors' Recommendations