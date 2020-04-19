  1. Mobile

Hand Wash app for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches provides reminders, timer

By

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners should take time to download the Hand Wash app, which provides reminders and a timer to make sure that smartwatch wearers are able to keep their hands clean.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds is one of the most recommended measures by the World Health Organization (WHO) in helping prevent the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The Hand Wash app, which was created by a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, aims to help keep Galaxy Watch owners safe by following the WHO’s directive. The app periodically issues reminders for wearers to wash their hands, with preset notifications that may be customized depending on a person’s needs and schedule. It also shows how much time has elapsed since the last hand wash, and how many times the wearer has used the timer throughout the week.

Each time Galaxy Watch owners start washing their hands, the app tracks the time and will provide haptic feedback after 25 seconds. The extra 5 seconds on top of the WHO’s recommended 20 seconds are for turning on the water and applying soap to the hands.

Samsung’s Hand Wash app follows Google’s v5.4.0 update for the Clock app of Wear OS, which added periodic alerts for washing hands and a longer timer of 40 seconds. Unlike Google’s version, Samsung’s app needs to be manually installed from the Galaxy Store, but because it is a stand-alone app, it was able to include more features.

The Hand Wash app was officially announced by Samsung in India, but it is now available for all Samsung smartwatches on the Galaxy Store.

Wash your hands

The importance of washing hands to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in various projects to support the activity, including a Wash Your Lyrics tool that creates an infographic that replaces the Happy Birthday song with a person’s personal choice of music. Also coming to light is the PathSpot hand scanner, which was invented in 2017 to detect the amount of contaminants on a person’s hands.

In addition to washing hands, the WHO recommended the general public to wear homemade face masks, which should also be cleaned and sterilized.

Editors' Recommendations

Some Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra owners complain of green tint on screens

samsung galaxy s20 ultra review ry 10

The best earbuds for 2020

Samsung adds budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, brings Galaxy S10 Lite to U.S.

samsung galaxy tab s6 lite news

Best Buy discounts Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

apple airpods watch series 5 deals best buy bh photo spring sale review hero 2 768x768

Apple is finally letting people buy replacement AirPods Pro eartips

AirPods Pro

Apple Deals: Massive discounts on iPad, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air

MacBook Air 2020

How to download Instagram photos

How to make group calls on your smartphone in WhatsApp

Google gets strict on Play Store app subscription stings

First iPhone 12 Pro Max leak reveals an iPhone 5-like design and smaller notch

Apple Deals: Save on Apple Watch, iPad and iPad Pro, and MacBook Air

apple airpods watch series 5 deals best buy bh photo spring sale review hero 2 768x768

How to add music to Instagram videos

art404 social first art instagram iphone

How to create, customize, and use Memoji in Apple’s iOS 13

The best free reading apps for kids

The best Apple iPhone deals for April 2020