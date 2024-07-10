Samsung has announced its newest batch of fitness products. While the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch Ultra are inaugural lineups, the Galaxy Watch 7 brings meaningful upgrades over the older models. This includes an all-new and significantly improved chipset, increased storage, and a healthy dose of AI features for more personalized training.

The Galaxy Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches and can help you track a whole comprehensive range of workouts, including various swimming-related activities. But can you wear the Galaxy Watch 7 for a swim without worrying about a catastrophe? Let’s find out!

Recommended Videos

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is certified with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water. According to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which assigns Ingress Protection or IP ratings to consumer devices, the Galaxy Watch 7 can withstand being submerged continuously underwater for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 5 meters.

It must, however, be emphasized that the IP ratings suggest a product’s ruggedness based on ideal testing conditions in a controlled lab environment. This includes testing based on freshwater instead of natural sources or pool water. Chlorine from pool water or salts from the beach or surfing in the sea are not covered in these ratings and can be highly damaging to the Galaxy Watch or any devices with similar ratings.

Clean your Galaxy Watch 7 after a swim or a shower

Furthermore, the ratings classify a device as water-resistant and not waterproof. Therefore, any damage or malfunction associated with water is not covered under warranty. So, if you are taking the Galaxy Watch 7 closer to a body of water, stay a little mindful about how long it stays wet. You can wear the Galaxy Watch 7 in quick showers, but avoid it inside in a hot shower or a sauna. Besides affecting the inner components, exposure to extensive heat can also cause rashes or, worse, blisters on your wrist.

To prevent mistouches underwater, you can use the water lock feature on the Galaxy Watch 7. When you trigger the feature, the watch plays a hissing sound that helps ooze out any water droplets that may be stuck inside the speaker grille. This helps prevent corrosion from any moisture.