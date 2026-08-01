 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

The Moto Watch Ultra could revive Motorola’s premium smartwatch ambitions

A premium Motorola smartwatch with LTE and 50-metre water resistance may be in development

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Motorola

Motorola may be preparing to throw its hat into the premium smartwatch ring. Exclusive renders obtained by The Mac Observer reveal an unannounced wearable carrying the internal name Moto Watch Ultra, and the design looks far more ambitious than the Moto Watch launched earlier this year.

The images show a circular display surrounded by a numbered bezel, a large rotating crown, and an additional side button. Motorola also appears to be using a 46mm stainless steel case, which should give the watch a more premium finish than the aluminum frame used on the current Moto Watch. The leaked model is shown with a black leather-style strap featuring red stitching and a matching red inner lining. Its watch face displays steps, activity data, calories, time, and date.

Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
The Mac Observer

What else do the renders reveal?

Text printed on the back confirms built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance, and protection in water up to 50 metres. A large optical sensor system also appears underneath for health and fitness tracking.

Recommended Videos

LTE is perhaps the most interesting detail here, since it suggests the watch could work more independently from a connected smartphone. However, the report does not reveal which operating system Motorola plans to use.

Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
The Mac Observer
Motorola smartwatch
The Mac Observer

Motorola’s latest Moto Watch runs an RTOS-based platform rather than Wear OS. RTOS software usually focuses on fitness tracking, basic notifications, and longer battery life, while Wear OS offers a broader app ecosystem, mobile payments, and deeper Android integration. As a result, the current Moto Watch feels closer to a glorified fitness tracker than a full-fledged smartwatch.

Could this mark Motorola’s premium comeback?

Motorola was once one of the biggest names in Android smartwatches. The original Moto 360 helped popularize circular displays in 2014, followed by a second-generation model in 2015. Motorola then stepped away from the category in 2016. The Moto 360 name returned in 2019, but that model was developed by eBuyNow under licence rather than Motorola itself. It also remains the last Wear OS smartwatch to carry the Moto name.

Motorola Moto 360
Jessica Lee Star / Digital Trends

The Moto Watch Ultra could mark Motorola’s return to the premium smartwatch segment and place it closer to the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions. The renders have not been independently verified, and Motorola has yet to confirm or hint at the existence of such a watch, so the report is best treated with some caution for now.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
Google’s long-awaited AirTag rival just leaked ahead of launch under a familiar name
Electronics, Computer Hardware, Hardware

Google has spent the last few years expanding Android's Find Hub network, making it easier to track lost devices and accessories. But there's been one obvious piece missing from the puzzle: a first-party tracker of its own. That may finally be about to change.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google's long-rumored Pixel Tag has finally broken cover. The accessory has appeared in multiple online listings, with the report also revealing what seems to be its first leaked image, offering an early look at Google's answer to Apple's AirTag and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag.

Read more
A smart glasses detector is now among the top paid apps on Apple’s App Store
Smart glasses have become so unsettling that people are buying proximity alerts
A Ray-Ban Meta Glasses wearer talks to another person using live translation.

An iPhone app designed to alert users when smart glasses may be nearby has climbed to No. 3 on the US paid App Store chart. Its name, AntiZuck Smart Glasses Scanner, leaves little doubt about how the developer feels about Meta’s camera-equipped glasses.

The app costs $2.99 and scans for Bluetooth signals linked to smart glasses. It can spot Meta Ray-Bans, Snap Spectacles, Amazon Echo Frames, and RayNeo glasses, then sends an alert when it believes one is nearby.

Read more
DuckDuckGo’s new smart glasses come with zero AI and 100% shade
No camera, no mic, no AI, just glass that blocks the sun the way sunglasses always have.
DuckDuckGo smart glasses

Smart glasses have quietly morphed into tiny surveillance cameras that people willingly wear on their faces. Every other week, a new pair promises to record video, listen to conversations, and feed it to an AI model somewhere in the cloud. They are causing such havoc that they have earned a new name: “pervert glasses.”

Not only are these glasses a privacy nightmare for people being recorded but also for people using them. A recent investigation by Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet showed that Meta Ray-Ban glasses were uploading intimate and private recordings for training its AI. 

Read more