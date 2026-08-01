The Moto Watch Ultra could revive Motorola’s premium smartwatch ambitions

Motorola may be preparing to throw its hat into the premium smartwatch ring. Exclusive renders obtained by The Mac Observer reveal an unannounced wearable carrying the internal name Moto Watch Ultra, and the design looks far more ambitious than the Moto Watch launched earlier this year.

The images show a circular display surrounded by a numbered bezel, a large rotating crown, and an additional side button. Motorola also appears to be using a 46mm stainless steel case, which should give the watch a more premium finish than the aluminum frame used on the current Moto Watch. The leaked model is shown with a black leather-style strap featuring red stitching and a matching red inner lining. Its watch face displays steps, activity data, calories, time, and date.

What else do the renders reveal?

Text printed on the back confirms built-in GPS, LTE connectivity, IP68 dust and water resistance, and protection in water up to 50 metres. A large optical sensor system also appears underneath for health and fitness tracking.

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LTE is perhaps the most interesting detail here, since it suggests the watch could work more independently from a connected smartphone. However, the report does not reveal which operating system Motorola plans to use.

Motorola’s latest Moto Watch runs an RTOS-based platform rather than Wear OS. RTOS software usually focuses on fitness tracking, basic notifications, and longer battery life, while Wear OS offers a broader app ecosystem, mobile payments, and deeper Android integration. As a result, the current Moto Watch feels closer to a glorified fitness tracker than a full-fledged smartwatch.

Could this mark Motorola’s premium comeback?

Motorola was once one of the biggest names in Android smartwatches. The original Moto 360 helped popularize circular displays in 2014, followed by a second-generation model in 2015. Motorola then stepped away from the category in 2016. The Moto 360 name returned in 2019, but that model was developed by eBuyNow under licence rather than Motorola itself. It also remains the last Wear OS smartwatch to carry the Moto name.

The Moto Watch Ultra could mark Motorola’s return to the premium smartwatch segment and place it closer to the Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, it is still too early to draw any firm conclusions. The renders have not been independently verified, and Motorola has yet to confirm or hint at the existence of such a watch, so the report is best treated with some caution for now.