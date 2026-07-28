Nothing’s first proper smartwatch could be the wrist candy Android needs

Just like how smartphones have settled into a familiar routine, smartwatches have also become quite predictable. But Nothing might be planning on shaking things up for wearables. A tipster claims the company is preparing its first smartwatch under the main Nothing brand. The unnamed wearable will reportedly launch in September, cost less than $300 in the US, and initially reach a limited number of markets.

Its design is also said to carry the “typical Nothing DNA” that has helped the company’s phones and audio gear stand apart. Right after this, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis joined the conversation with a separate, cryptic post. It adds some company-side smoke to the leak, although Nothing has yet to announce the watch or reveal any hardware details formally.

EXCLUSIVE



Nothing is making a smartwatch.



– Design carries typical Nothing DNA



– Launch in September



– Pricing under $300 US



To be released in limited markets



(will share more details soon) — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 28, 2026

This sounds considerably more ambitious than a CMF watch

Nothing already sells wearables through its cheaper CMF brand. The CMF Watch 3 Pro currently costs around $79 and includes a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and multi-day battery life. Its custom real-time operating system keeps the price and power consumption low. But due to its price point, it lacks the broader app ecosystem found on a full smartwatch platform.

New product category https://t.co/qulHtS0hQE — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) July 28, 2026

A Nothing-branded model approaching $300 would occupy a considerably more premium tier. For context, Google’s Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349, placing Nothing within striking distance of established WearOS competitors. But the OS is also another unanswered question. If the company does move to WearOS, Nothing’s first-ever smartwatch could bring third-party apps, deeper Android integration, and more capable services.

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Unfortunately, there is currently no information about its display, processor, health sensors, or other key information.

Nothing cannot afford another generic watch

The first CMF Watch Pro demonstrated why distinctive branding alone is not enough. We criticized its familiar Apple Watch-inspired body and limited RTOS software, arguing that it missed an opportunity to translate Nothing’s more experimental approach into a wearable.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 was a much stronger follow-up. Its circular metal body, interchangeable bezel, sharp AMOLED screen, GPS, and Bluetooth calling earned praise, especially given its roughly $88 price. A watch carrying the Nothing name will face much higher expectations. For under $300, it needs reliable health tracking, polished software, and a design that goes beyond placing a dot-matrix interface on familiar hardware.