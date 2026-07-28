 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Nothing’s first proper smartwatch could be the wrist candy Android needs

Nothing wants to put some personality back on your wrist

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
CMF / Nothing

Just like how smartphones have settled into a familiar routine, smartwatches have also become quite predictable. But Nothing might be planning on shaking things up for wearables. A tipster claims the company is preparing its first smartwatch under the main Nothing brand. The unnamed wearable will reportedly launch in September, cost less than $300 in the US, and initially reach a limited number of markets.

Its design is also said to carry the “typical Nothing DNA” that has helped the company’s phones and audio gear stand apart. Right after this, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis joined the conversation with a separate, cryptic post. It adds some company-side smoke to the leak, although Nothing has yet to announce the watch or reveal any hardware details formally.

EXCLUSIVE

Nothing is making a smartwatch.

– Design carries typical Nothing DNA

– Launch in September

– Pricing under $300 US

To be released in limited markets

(will share more details soon)

— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 28, 2026

This sounds considerably more ambitious than a CMF watch

Nothing already sells wearables through its cheaper CMF brand. The CMF Watch 3 Pro currently costs around $79 and includes a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and multi-day battery life. Its custom real-time operating system keeps the price and power consumption low. But due to its price point, it lacks the broader app ecosystem found on a full smartwatch platform.

New product category https://t.co/qulHtS0hQE

— Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) July 28, 2026

A Nothing-branded model approaching $300 would occupy a considerably more premium tier. For context, Google’s Pixel Watch 4 starts at $349, placing Nothing within striking distance of established WearOS competitors. But the OS is also another unanswered question. If the company does move to WearOS, Nothing’s first-ever smartwatch could bring third-party apps, deeper Android integration, and more capable services.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, there is currently no information about its display, processor, health sensors, or other key information.

Nothing cannot afford another generic watch

A person wearing the CMF Watch Pro 2.
CMF Watch Pro 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The first CMF Watch Pro demonstrated why distinctive branding alone is not enough. We criticized its familiar Apple Watch-inspired body and limited RTOS software, arguing that it missed an opportunity to translate Nothing’s more experimental approach into a wearable.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 was a much stronger follow-up. Its circular metal body, interchangeable bezel, sharp AMOLED screen, GPS, and Bluetooth calling earned praise, especially given its roughly $88 price. A watch carrying the Nothing name will face much higher expectations. For under $300, it needs reliable health tracking, polished software, and a design that goes beyond placing a dot-matrix interface on familiar hardware.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Google could soon let you unlock your Pixel Watch with your phone
An in-development feature could flip the current Watch Unlock feature, letting an authenticated phone unlock the watch automatically.
Google Pixel Watch 4 in black in the hand

If you've set up a PIN on your Pixel Watch, you already know the prompt that shows up every time you slip it back on your wrist. It's a useful security measure, but entering a PIN on that small screen multiple times a day gets old fast. A new report suggests Google may be working on a way to let you skip it.

Watch Unlock in reverse

Read more
A new iPhone app can sniff out Meta smart glasses lurking nearby
Your iPhone can now keep an eye on the glasses keeping an eye on you
The Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses and case.

Android users got an unusual privacy tool earlier this year that could alert them when smart glasses were nearby. Five months later, iPhone owners finally have something similar, and its name makes its feelings about Meta pretty obvious.

AntiZuck is a $2.99 iPhone app that scans for Bluetooth signals associated with smart glasses and alerts you when it thinks one is close. It supports devices including Meta Ray-Bans, Snap Spectacles, Amazon Echo Frames, and RayNeo glasses, while the developer says additional hardware is being added.

Read more
Apple’s smartwatches will look the same for at least another year, or two
Apple's Series 12 and Ultra 4 are reportedly skipping a redesign this year, leaving chip upgrades and health tracking to carry the entire generation.
Apple Watch Series 11 on home screen.

For the last few years, every single Apple Watch has looked identical to the last. The Apple Watch Series 11 shared its dimensions and looks with the Watch 10, and the Watch 10 with the Watch 9. Turns out that streak might not break in 2026 either.

So what's actually changing this year?

Read more