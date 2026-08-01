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Google’s long-awaited AirTag rival just leaked ahead of launch under a familiar name

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Electronics, Computer Hardware, Hardware
Shimul Sood / Digital Trends

Google has spent the last few years expanding Android’s Find Hub network, making it easier to track lost devices and accessories. But there’s been one obvious piece missing from the puzzle: a first-party tracker of its own. That may finally be about to change.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google’s long-rumored Pixel Tag has finally broken cover. The accessory has appeared in multiple online listings, with the report also revealing what seems to be its first leaked image, offering an early look at Google’s answer to Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag.

A tracker that doesn’t look like everyone else’s

Unlike most Bluetooth trackers on the market, the Pixel Tag doesn’t appear to follow the familiar circular or square design. Instead, the leaked image suggests an elongated, pill-shaped body that immediately stands out from the competition. Interestingly, the design also seems to skip a built-in hole or loop for attaching it to keys, luggage, or backpacks. If that turns out to be true, Google may rely on optional accessories or protective cases to help users mount the tracker, similar to Apple’s approach with the AirTag. Samsung’s rumored Galaxy SmartTag 3 is also expected to follow a similar approach by ditching the built-in attachment hole.

Electronics, Computer Hardware, Hardware
9to5Google

The online listings reportedly identify the accessory by model number GA12506, list its marketing name as Google Pixel Tag, and mention a color option called Fog Light. Technical details remain scarce for now. There’s still no indication whether the tracker will include Ultra Wideband (UWB) for precise location finding, or whether it will use a replaceable battery or a rechargeable one. Those are some of the biggest questions still left unanswered.

Find Hub could finally get its missing piece

One of the retailer listings also gives a glimpse of what Google is promising. The translated description (via 9to5Google) says the Pixel Tag is designed to help users quickly locate everyday belongings like keys, wallets, and luggage through Google’s secure Find My Device network. It also mentions a built-in speaker to make nearby searches easier, while emphasizing privacy protections around location tracking.

Pixel 11
Pixel 11 MyMobiles x OnLeaks

That all sounds exactly like what you’d expect from a modern Bluetooth tracker, but the bigger story is what it means for Google’s ecosystem. Android’s Find Hub has steadily improved over the past year, and adding a Google-made tracker would finally give Pixel owners a seamless option that doesn’t depend on third-party brands. With Google’s Pixel 11 event scheduled for August 12, the timing certainly lines up for an announcement. Still, since this is the first substantial leak surrounding the accessory, it’s too early to say whether the Pixel Tag will debut alongside the new phones or arrive a little later. For now, though, it looks like Google’s long-awaited AirTag competitor is finally ready to step into the spotlight.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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