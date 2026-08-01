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Galaxy S26 FE may recycle the cameras buyers hoped Samsung would replace

Only the Fan Edition’s ultrawide and selfie cameras may see changes

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Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in Blue
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S26 FE is coming later this year, and we may now know what cameras it will bring. Android Authority has uncovered sensor details suggesting Samsung will reuse much of the Galaxy S25 FE’s camera hardware. Based on evidence reviewed by the publication from a trusted source, the Galaxy S26 FE is internally known as “r14.”

The more interesting details concern the cameras. Samsung is reportedly using the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 for the main sensor, the same one found in the Galaxy S25 FE. On that phone, it comes with a 1/1.57-inch sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus, and optical image stabilization.

What about the other cameras?

The telephoto camera may also remain unchanged. Android Authority found references to the 8MP OmniVision OV08A1, which offers 3x optical zoom, autofocus, and optical image stabilization on the Galaxy S25 FE. Two 12MP sensors complete the setup, including the GalaxyCore GC12A2 and Sony IMX825. However, the report could not confirm which one will handle ultrawide shots and which will be used for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in Blue
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung has previously used both sensors in different roles. If the company follows the Galaxy S25 FE’s arrangement, the Sony sensor could sit on the front, while the GalaxyCore sensor handles the ultrawide camera.

Is this another predictable FE upgrade?

Honestly, I am not surprised. The Galaxy S26 FE is already expected to use the older Exynos 2500 instead of the Exynos 2600 found in the regular Galaxy S26 series. Reusing camera sensors would follow the same familiar Fan Edition strategy of upgrading only what Samsung considers necessary.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE in Blue
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Rumored changes include 45W charging and a more polished camera bump that better matches the Galaxy S26 lineup. Better image processing could also improve results despite the familiar hardware.

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Still, anyone hoping for a substantial camera upgrade may be disappointed. Pricing will decide how easy these compromises are to accept, especially after Samsung warned that rising memory and component costs could affect upcoming devices.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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