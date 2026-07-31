Samsung’s next tracker may look better while becoming harder to actually attach

Samsung appears ready to redesign its Galaxy SmartTag again. This time, the makeover could come at the expense of one of the SmartTag 2’s most practical advantages. SamMobile‘s latest report has shared the supposed design of the upcoming Galaxy SmartTag 3.

The smart tracker can be seen with a compact squircle-shaped body that resembles Samsung’s recent One UI icons and the shape used around newer Galaxy Watch displays. In comparison, the current SmartTag 2 looks a lot different, with a longer pill-shaped body dominated by a big integrated loop at one end. The leaked SmartTag 3 diagram does away with that loop entirely.

Samsung may remove the part I actually liked

This change could make Samsung’s next tracker look better, but it may also create the same annoyance AirTag owners have dealt with for years. Apple’s trackers require another accessory to attach the tracker to something. SamMobile says there appears to be no built-in lanyard hole on the SmartTag 3, meaning owners may need a separate case for keys, backpacks, or anything else without a pocket for the tracker.

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It is an odd regressive change coming from the SmartTag 2. Samsung specifically redesigned its 2023 tracker around a large integrated ring that makes attaching it easy without buying another holder. It measures 28.8 x 52.44 x 8mm and weighs 13.75 grams, while also packing UWB, Bluetooth 5.3, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

The leaked SmartTag 3 also appears to restore a prominent button in the center. SamMobile speculates that it could once again ring a connected Galaxy phone or activate Modes and Routines automations.

The bigger upgrades remain a mystery

Samsung has yet to announce the tracker, and most of its internal specifications remain unknown. SamMobile expects Bluetooth, UWB, Samsung Find integration, and some level of water and dust resistance, along with suggesting Bluetooth 6.0 for improved tracking accuracy. But like with any leaks, these features aren’t official.

Battery life will also be worth watching. The SmartTag 2 uses a replaceable CR2032 battery and is rated for up to 500 days, with Samsung claiming up to 40% additional longevity in Power Saving Mode. A smaller squircle body with Ring LED lighting could certainly look smarter, but I’d much rather have that added convenience. With the Galaxy S26 FE and Galaxy Tab S12 series arriving later this year, we might see the tracker debut alongside these devices.