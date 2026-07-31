Tecno shows off a bezel-less concept phone that looks achingly breathtaking

Say what you will about bezel-less phones, how bad they are for typing, and how they are a glorified ergonomics nightmare, but you can’t deny their charm. For over a decade, smartphone makers have made numerous attempts to reduce or eliminate those black borders. The likes of Vivo went with a sloping screen, while others like the ill-fated Essential and Xiaomi just kept trimming the sides. Apple and Samsung followed in their footsteps, but neither of them has tried anything too audacious lately.

Tecno, it seems, wants to go bezel-less without any tricks. The brand just released a short teaser video showing its “next-gen bezelless concept phone.” It’s a concept phone, so keep that designation in mind. The brand hasn’t said when this phone will be officially showcased, or launched, but IFA 2026 is our best bet. As for the device itself, it just looks stunning, and rumors also suggest that the bezel race will be white hot in 2027.

Tecno has gone edge-to-edge with the glass without sloping or curving tricks. Moroever, the display edges appear to meet the edges of the device almost seamlessly without any borders. How that translates into day-to-day usability remains to be seen, but I’ll reserve my judgement until I’ve seen it in person.

Leakster IceUniverse (on X) mentions that the device will be showcased at IFA 2026 Showstoppers. Will it become a real device? I am not too sure. Tecno has a history of showing bold new concepts at these tech shows, but most of them never make it out as a commercial device, especially in the Western markets.