 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Tecno shows off a bezel-less concept phone that looks achingly breathtaking

Tecno's bezel-free phone could be revealed at IFA 2026 in September.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tecno camon bezel free concept phone.
Tecno

Say what you will about bezel-less phones, how bad they are for typing, and how they are a glorified ergonomics nightmare, but you can’t deny their charm. For over a decade, smartphone makers have made numerous attempts to reduce or eliminate those black borders. The likes of Vivo went with a sloping screen, while others like the ill-fated Essential and Xiaomi just kept trimming the sides. Apple and Samsung followed in their footsteps, but neither of them has tried anything too audacious lately.

Tecno camon bezel free concept phone.
Tecno

Tecno, it seems, wants to go bezel-less without any tricks. The brand just released a short teaser video showing its “next-gen bezelless concept phone.” It’s a concept phone, so keep that designation in mind. The brand hasn’t said when this phone will be officially showcased, or launched, but IFA 2026 is our best bet. As for the device itself, it just looks stunning, and rumors also suggest that the bezel race will be white hot in 2027.

Tecno has gone edge-to-edge with the glass without sloping or curving tricks. Moroever, the display edges appear to meet the edges of the device almost seamlessly without any borders. How that translates into day-to-day usability remains to be seen, but I’ll reserve my judgement until I’ve seen it in person.

Tecno camon bezel free concept phone.
Tecno vs iPhone Tecno

Leakster IceUniverse (on X) mentions that the device will be showcased at IFA 2026 Showstoppers. Will it become a real device? I am not too sure. Tecno has a history of showing bold new concepts at these tech shows, but most of them never make it out as a commercial device, especially in the Western markets.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Samsung’s next tracker may look better while becoming harder to actually attach
Samsung may redesign the SmartTag right into an AirTag annoyance
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 in Black and White variants

Samsung appears ready to redesign its Galaxy SmartTag again. This time, the makeover could come at the expense of one of the SmartTag 2’s most practical advantages. SamMobile's latest report has shared the supposed design of the upcoming Galaxy SmartTag 3.

The smart tracker can be seen with a compact squircle-shaped body that resembles Samsung's recent One UI icons and the shape used around newer Galaxy Watch displays. In comparison, the current SmartTag 2 looks a lot different, with a longer pill-shaped body dominated by a big integrated loop at one end. The leaked SmartTag 3 diagram does away with that loop entirely.

Read more
Shopping for back-to-school? I’d recommend these GaN chargers for saving space and packing more power
From a $9 spare to a $56 desk hub, these chargers cut down on cable clutter so that you can focus on your studies, not how cluttered your desk looks.
Best GaN chargers in 2026 for back to school shopping.

Between a phone, a laptop, a tablet, and perhaps a pair of wireless earbuds that require charging every day or every few days, most students are packing multiple chargers for move-in day. Those big, heavy bricks take up valuable backpack space that could otherwise be free for carrying more items. 

However, GaN chargers fix that problem in two ways. First, they deliver the same amount of power from a much smaller body, thanks to gallium nitride transistors. Furthermore, if you're willing to spend a little more upfront, you can get a high-capacity, multi-device charger capable of powering your entire digital ecosystem from a single wall outlet, something that could be very useful for a dorm room.

Read more
OnePlus officially teases gaming-focused upgrades for the OnePlus 16
OnePlus has kicked off its OnePlus 16 teaser campaign by highlighting three upcoming performance upgrades.
Rear shell of OnePlus 15.

OnePlus may have quit North America and Europe, but that doesn't mean the company is done launching new devices elsewhere. After a recent leak pointed to an October launch for the OnePlus 16 and revealed several key details, the company has now shared its first official teaser. While the teaser focuses on performance upgrades, a separate unofficial leak offers a glimpse at the phone's design.

What OnePlus' teaser confirms

Read more