Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: news, rumored price, release date, and more

By
The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has a strong presence in the smartwatch market with its Galaxy Watch series, which includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic later this year. However, rumors suggest that Samsung is also working on a new addition to its smartwatch lineup — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Information about this watch is sparse at the moment. However, that should change as we approach a launch date. Here’s the latest information on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: release date

2024 Paris Olympics logo.
Paris Olympics

Based on recent history, Samsung is expected to unveil new smartwatches this summer. Last year, the Galaxy Watch 6 was announced on July 26 during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event and released on August 11. The previous year, the Galaxy Watch 5 was unveiled on August 10 and released on August 26.

Due to this year’s Paris Olympics, which kick off on July 26, Samsung is expected to hold its summer press event earlier than usual. Rumors now suggest the company will reveal new products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones and new watches, on Wednesday, July 10.

Samsung will undoubtedly release the new products around the time the Olympic games begin and advertise them throughout the two-week event.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: price

Samsung logo sign at the Mobile World Congress.
David Ramos / Getty Images

It is currently unclear what the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will be. The Galaxy Watch 6 is currently priced at $300, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is priced at $400 before discounts. It can be assumed that the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will have better features and design than the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and therefore, it will likely be more expensive.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra from Samsung is expected to be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in terms of features. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently priced at $799, which suggests that Samsung may want to outdo Apple with its newest watch. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will likely be priced between $600 and $700.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: design

The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, showing different watch faces.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (left) and Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We fully expect Samsung’s latest watch to offer a larger display than the company’s other watch models. It should also have a rugged design. Again, think the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The largest Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a 1.5-inch display with a 47mm watch size. Apple’s measures 49mm, so it’s safe to expect more of the same from Samsung. There isn’t much concrete design information to work with right now, but we’ll keep our eyes out as it pops up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: health-tracking features

The side of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Whether you’re talking about the Galaxy Watch 6, Apple Watch Series 9, or another current-generation smartwatch, everyone is basically on the same page when it comes to health- and fitness-tracking features. These watches do everything from measuring heart rate and sleep to step counting and activity tracking to blood oxygen monitoring. Some also include an ECG app and monthly menstrual cycle monitoring.

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will undoubtedly offer all of these features, possibly with a couple of updates from previous versions.

What’s missing here? For years, we’ve heard that companies like Samsung and Apple have been working behind the scenes on technology that would allow smartwatches to read a user’s blood sugar through sweat from the wrist. That hasn’t happened yet, however.

There have been rumors that the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra might feature blood sugar monitoring capabilities, which would be a significant breakthrough. However, no concrete evidence exists to support this claim. If it turns out to be true, it would be a game changer in the smartwatch market, and as a Type 2 diabetic, I would be one of the first to purchase it, even if it means abandoning my current Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: battery life

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on charge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Battery life for smartwatches has been improving with each new release. The Galaxy Watch 6, for example, can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours with regular use.

Let’s hope Samsung finds a way to push battery life on the Watch 7 Ultra beyond these numbers. Could a three-day battery life on a Samsung or Apple watch be on the horizon? Someday, no doubt, but maybe not this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: what we’d like to see

Measuring blood glucose level with a medical device.
Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

There have been few leaks about the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra besides rumors of a possible launch this year. If it does arrive, we would like to see a few features.

First, bring us blood sugar monitoring on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and imagine a world where millions of folks no longer need to prick themselves several times a day. Also, we’d like to see the new watch arrive with improved battery life. Even increasing the limit to 50 hours between charges would allow it to best the time on current smartwatches.

Finally, let’s see Galaxy AI pick up a new feature or two on the new watch. Samsung is promising big things to come for its mobile devices and AI, and maybe it will deliver with the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra in just a few weeks.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
