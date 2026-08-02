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Apple’s next big health bet could be turning glasses and headsets into fitness companions.

A focus on fitness could help Apple separate its glasses from Meta’s approach

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Apple’s long-rumored smart glasses are already running late as the company tries to avoid the privacy concerns that come from putting cameras on someone’s face. At the same time, Apple may be planning to turn them into something far more useful than a typical pair of smart glasses.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is exploring ways to turn its future glasses and Vision headsets into health and fitness companions. Their cameras and sensors could eventually track movement, analyze workouts, and help users improve how they exercise.

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A new Apple job listing supports the report. The Vision Products Group is looking for a strategic product design leader to help “define the future of health, well-being and fitness experiences across vision products.” Apple also wants someone with experience developing digital health products and sensor-driven features.

What glasses could actually do during workouts?

Apple reportedly had similar plans for the original Vision Pro. The company developed a version of Apple Fitness+ that would let users follow classes inside the headset while its body-tracking technology analyzed their movements. However, it never launched. Apple encountered technical hurdles, and the Vision Pro was simply too heavy to wear comfortably during most workouts.

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A lighter pair of smart glasses would make far more sense. Cameras and other sensors could potentially monitor exercise form, count repetitions, track posture, or notice when a movement is being performed incorrectly.

Privacy remains a major problem. Apple has reportedly considered glasses without cameras, alongside a version where the cameras could understand the surroundings without taking photos or recording video. Such an approach could still support movement tracking while making the glasses feel less invasive. Bloomberg does not expect these health features to arrive on the first generation, which could debut toward the end of 2027.

AirPods already show where Apple is heading

Apple has already turned AirPods into more than earbuds for music and calls. Heart-rate tracking is now here, allowing users to monitor their pulse and calories during workouts. AirPods also offer hearing health features that can turn them into a hearing aid system.

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Camera-equipped AirPods are reportedly coming next. These infrared sensors would not take regular pictures or videos. Instead, they could give Siri more spatial awareness and help it understand what is happening around the wearer.

Future glasses and headsets could build on the same approach by tracking both the user’s movements and the surrounding environment. None of these fitness features has been announced, but Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for health tracking that extends beyond your wrist and ears.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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