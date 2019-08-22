How to make a collaborative playlist in Spotify

The modern equivalent to crowding around the family iMac with your closest friend to painstakingly develop the ultimate summer playlist in iTunes is creating a Collaborative Playlist in Spotify from the comfort of your living room — while your buddy tweaks it from their bed on the other side of town.

That’s right, you don’t even have to be in a room with your friend to curate the same playlist. You can use your computer, smartphone, or tablet to add, rearrange, and delete songs, and they can do the same from wherever they are. There’s no limit on how many people can contribute to one list, either.

Best of all, you don’t need a Premium subscription to create or participate in a Collaborative Playlist; they’re available to both Spotify Free and Spotify Premium members alike. Although, users with a free membership can’t take part in the editing on a mobile device — they need to use a computer.

It’s also worth noting that customers with a Spotify Free subscription will encounter the same intrusive advertisements they normally would while listening to a Collaborative Playlist, and they still won’t have the option to skip ahead as and when they want to. It’s shuffle-play or the Premium way.

How to create a Collaborative Playlist in Spotify

Creating a Collaborative Playlist in Spotify couldn’t be easier. The entire process takes around ten seconds (from start to finish), regardless of whether you’re on desktop or mobile. Something worth noting, though, is that the process is different on both — requiring fewer clicks on the former.

Desktop

Step 1: In the left panel, right-click on the playlist you wish to open up.

Step 2: Select Collaborative Playlist.

Step 3: Right-click on the playlist again, then scroll down to Share.

Step 4: Select Copy Playlist Link, then distribute it to your friends.

Mobile

Step 1: Select Your Library.

Step 2: Tap Playlists and select the one you want to make Collaborative.

Step 3: Click the three dots in the upper-right corner.

Step 4: Select Make Collaborative.

Step 5: Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner again.

Step 6: Click Share.

Step 7: Choose Copy Link, then send it to your friends.

Editors' Recommendations