 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

You can now design custom Spotify playlist cover art, right in the app

By
Spotify's Cover Art Creator tool seen on a phone screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Personalizing your Spotify playlist by uploading your own covert art image is a great way to put a visual stamp on your audio mix, but now, you can design that cover art right in the app.  Starting today as a beta feature in English in 65 markets, the “Create Cover Art” feature gives users the ability to pick backgrounds, create text effects, and add stickers to generate an original piece of cover art for their playlists. It’s available to both free and Spotify Premium users.

Accessing the new feature is as simple as opening a playlist you’ve created, selecting the context menu (the three dots … ) and choosing Create Cover Art. You’ll then be given the choice to change the cover image (by uploading) or to create covert art.

Selecting create covert art opens an editor view with your playlist’s name appearing over a default background. This default background is randomly chosen, so sometimes you’ll be given a solid color like blue or green, while other times you may see a gradient or a rainbow.

Recommended Videos

You don’t need to keep the name of the playlist — you can add or remove text, play with sizes and colors, and pick from several effects. The sticker list isn’t very big, but you can add as many as you like, and they can be resized to create interesting options. Once you’re satisfied with your creation and save it, it will automatically update on your playlist, which can be shared through all of the usual channels.

Your creativity is limited only by your imagination — and by Spotify’s existing Platform Rules. According to the company:

Related

“Spotify is monitoring for violating content in Cover Art, and users can always report playlists for potential violations of Spotify’s Platform Rules. Listeners can still upload their own images to use as part of their custom playlist cover art. For additional design elements, you can use those available within the beta feature including text, color and stickers for further customization. Note, users must own or have the right to post any images uploaded into the feature and follow Spotify’s Platform Rules.”

If Spotify removes your cover art for violating its rules, there’s not much you can do to get it back — unless you live in the EU. Apparently EU residents alone are able to appeal Spotify’s content moderation decisions.

Will folks rush to customize their playlists? It seems like a reasonable assumption given their massive popularity. According to the company, more than 8 billion playlists have been created to date.

Want to create your own playlist, but wish someone would help you curate it? Spotify recently launched an AI playlist creation tool. The company has also partnered with Instagram to give Spotify users one-tap song saves when they discover new tracks on the Meta-owned social network.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
‘A much better version of Spotify’ is coming, CEO says
spotify ceo ek teases hifi again ghost 1

That Spotify has a high-resolution audio tier in the works is not a surprise. Quite the opposite in fact, because Spotify itself has been teasing Spotify HiFi since early 2021. And, yet, the world's leading music streaming service still doesn't have a feature enjoyed by Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal subscribers.

But Spotify CEO Daniel Ek did address the audiophile elephant in the room during the company's second-quarter 2024 earnings call on July 23, 2024.

Read more
What is hi-res audio, and how can you experience it right now?
Ifi Go Link headphone amp/DAC plugged into an iPhone 14 and Sennheiser HD 560S - with magenta LED indicating MQA playback.

If your audio fidelity experience has only been in the form of CDs, MP3s, or lower-quality streaming services (such as Spotify and YouTube Music), you may be missing out on some audio bliss. There's a whole world of better sound out there, in the form of high-resolution, hi-res, or HD audio. Whichever moniker you choose for it (the industry prefers "hi-res"), it refers to digital audio formats that provide higher sound quality than the standard MP3 files and CDs. These formats typically have a higher bit depth and sample rate, allowing a more accurate representation of the original sound.

It does, however, have a few requirements for you to get the best of it. You’ll need compatible equipment such as a high-resolution audio player, a digital-to-analog converter (DAC), and high-quality headphones or speakers to listen to hi-res audio. Many modern smartphones, digital audio players, and computers support high-res audio playback.

Read more
What is a network music streamer, and why do you need one?
Cambridge Audio's Evo 150 DeLorean edition network streamer.

The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition amplifier and network streamer Cambridge Audio

Whether your main source of music comes from old-school physical media formats such as CDs and vinyl records, or you've fully embraced the digital music revolution and get all your tunes from music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal, there's a wide range of music setups out there that can sometimes make getting all that music to your ears a little complicated.

Read more