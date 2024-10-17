 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Instagram’s Spotify integration makes saving songs a snap

By
A video playing on Instagram for iOS.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Instagram and Spotify can now be linked, giving you the ability to instantly save Instagram tracks to your Spotify favorites, without ever leaving Instagram itself. The new feature began rolling out globally on October 17, and it doesn’t require a Spotify Premium subscription.

With millions of Instagram users uploading videos every day — many accompanied by music — there’s an argument to be made that the Meta-owned social media network has become one of the most popular ways of discovering new tunes (yeah, OK, TikTok is probably No. 1). Until now, it’s been easy enough to tap on a recognized track in the bottom corner of a video — taking you to the song page in Instagram so you can see related videos — but not so easy to capture that track name so you can listen to it later.

With this new cross-app feature, you’ll now see a small Spotify “Add” button on song pages. The first time you select it, you’ll be asked to link your Spotify account. After that, you’ll get a quick notification that the track has been added to your Liked Songs playlist. And … well, that’s it really. If you want, you can switch to the Spotify app to verify the add worked, but you don’t need to — just scroll on till you find you next new favorite track.

The only thing that would make this feature better would be the ability to add these Instagram discoveries to a specific Spotify playlist instead of simply throwing them in the generic Liked Songs, but still, it’s a very convenient new tool.

Recommended Videos

Spotify recently launched its AI playlist creation tool, and the uber-popular streaming music service has just given us a preview of what we can expect from the year’s upcoming Spotify Wrapped. Hint: your favorite artists may be involved.

Related

Spotify had 626 million monthly active users as of July 2024, up 14% year over year. About one-third of them are on Spotify’s Premium tier.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
What is Spotify? Music, pricing, and features explained
Spotify app library screen.

Spotify is the first name that comes to mind when you think of music streaming services. Love it or hate it, Spotify is currently the most popular music-streaming service, boasting 615 million users and more than 239 million subscribers, putting it ahead of competitors like Apple Music. But what exactly is Spotify, and how does it really work? We're answering all your questions with this deep dive into what you can expect from Spotify.
What is Spotify?

If you spend even a little time online, you've probably heard of Spotify. It's a popular free and paid music-streaming service founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Swedish friends Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. Fun fact: the name happened by fluke when the partners were shouting names back and forth from different rooms in Ek's Stockholm flat, and Ek misheard one of Lorentzon's suggestions as "Spotify." They later backtracked the meaning as a combination of spot and identify, and there you have it. 
Spotify today is a behemoth of a streaming service that also offers access to podcasts, videos, and highly tailored playlists driven by your unique usage. With several plan tiers to choose from, Spotify's free version lets you listen to unlimited music, podcasts, and even videos, so you can explore your taste without shelling out a thing, but you do have to endure ads and limited functionality (more on that below). It does offer much more robust paid options (more below, too), but the free version is more than enough for the casual listener. 
Spotify is also quite device-versatile, so you can use it on your smartphone, tablet, computer, laptop, TV, smartwatch, gaming console, and even in your car. You get the expected, intuitive controls like play/pause, next/previous, loop a song/playlist, and save favorites. But that's not all. There's a lot that Spotify offers, so let's break down what you can look forward to. 
Spotify features: music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more

Read more
How much is Spotify Premium, and can you get a deal?
An iPhone with the Search section of the Spotify app on it.

Spotify gives you access to an incredible amount of music (more than 100 million songs), podcasts (6 million) and audiobooks (350,000) -- so it's no wonder the music streaming service has become culturally ubiquitous, with well over 239 million subscribers as of 2024. That's more than both Apple Music and Amazon Music.

If you want to get the best of Spotify, you'll want to sign up for a Premium account that, as of June 2024, for new subscribers, costs $12 a month for an individual membership. There are also subscription options for two people (Spotify Premium Duo, $17 a month), families (Spotify Premium Family, $20 a month), and students (Spotify Premium Student, $6 a month).

Read more
Spotify HiFi could finally be coming, but it’ll cost you
Spotify on an iPhone.

We know you've been burned before, but according a promising report from Bloomberg, Spotify is poised to announce a new premium add-on later this year that will finally deliver its much-anticipated HiFi option, as well as some new playlist creation tools.

Although Bloomberg's report, which cites a "source familiar with the plan," is light on specific resolution details, it says that the new high-fidelity audio option will be sold as an add-on for existing customer,s who could be charged at least an additional $5 per month depending on their base plan.

Read more