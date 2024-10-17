Instagram’s Spotify integration makes saving songs a snap

Instagram and Spotify can now be linked, giving you the ability to instantly save Instagram tracks to your Spotify favorites, without ever leaving Instagram itself. The new feature began rolling out globally on October 17, and it doesn’t require a Spotify Premium subscription.

With millions of Instagram users uploading videos every day — many accompanied by music — there’s an argument to be made that the Meta-owned social media network has become one of the most popular ways of discovering new tunes (yeah, OK, TikTok is probably No. 1). Until now, it’s been easy enough to tap on a recognized track in the bottom corner of a video — taking you to the song page in Instagram so you can see related videos — but not so easy to capture that track name so you can listen to it later.

With this new cross-app feature, you’ll now see a small Spotify “Add” button on song pages. The first time you select it, you’ll be asked to link your Spotify account. After that, you’ll get a quick notification that the track has been added to your Liked Songs playlist. And … well, that’s it really. If you want, you can switch to the Spotify app to verify the add worked, but you don’t need to — just scroll on till you find you next new favorite track.

The only thing that would make this feature better would be the ability to add these Instagram discoveries to a specific Spotify playlist instead of simply throwing them in the generic Liked Songs, but still, it’s a very convenient new tool.

Spotify had 626 million monthly active users as of July 2024, up 14% year over year. About one-third of them are on Spotify’s Premium tier.