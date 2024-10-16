 Skip to main content
Spotify 2024 Wrapped gets the musicians involved again

Spotify 2024 Wrapped isn’t quite here — so don’t go running for your phone just yet. But the world’s biggest music streaming service is getting ready to serve up stats on what you listened to in 2024. And it’s getting the artists themselves involved. (And, yes, we’ll absolutely help you figure out how to find your Spotify Wrapped.)

The aptly named “Get Ready for 2024 Wrapped” campaign includes a landing page on Spotify for Artists, the portal by which bands and musicians take their Spotify existence into their own hands, building the fanbase and hyping upcoming releases, which can be key for anyone not at the level of, oh, say, Taylor Swift.

As Spotify has become more than just a place to listen to music, so, too, have its options for artists. That’s where this Get Ready for Wrapped thing comes in. Bands and musicians can create custom clips that’ll be featured in their top fans’ 2024 Wrapped experiences.

And, yes, this all matters. Spotify says that some 225 million listeners across 170 markets engaged with Wrapped content in 2023, its ninth year doing the promotion. And it noted a 40% increase with 2023 Wrapped content, compared to 2022. More than 40,000 artists thanked their fans with clips in 2023, recording nearly 725 million video views — half of which came from Gen Z users.

Spotify boasted 626 million monthly active users as of July 2024, up 14% year over year. About one-third of them are on Spotify’s Premium tier. An individual Spotify Premium subscription costs $12 a month after a one-month trial and includes 15 hours a month of audiobooks. A Duo subscription for two accounts runs $17 a month. Spotify Family gets you up to six Premium accounts — with child-friendly parental features — and 15 hours of audiobooks for $20 a month. And students can get an account for $6 a month, which also includes a subscription to Hulu.

