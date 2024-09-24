 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Spotify’s AI Playlist creation tool lands in the U.S., Canada, and beyond

By
Screen images of the Spotify AI Playlist feature.
Spotify

Spotify today announced that its new AI Playlist feature that allows you to use text prompts to generate personalized playlists is now available to Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

First made available in beta form in April to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K., the AI Playlist feature uses generative AI and allows users to either choose from a range of premade suggested playlist ideas or to use a text prompt to type in whatever they want.

Recommended Videos

After navigating to the Your Library section of the Spotify app in iOS or Android, tap the “+” symbol in the top corner to reveal a new  “AI Playlist” option where you can type pretty much anything. Spotify’s press release uses prompt examples, such as “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” and “a romantic playlist for date night at home,” that the company says will “offer a personalized selection of songs that match the vibe you’re going for, which you can revise and refine by typing in additional prompts.”

Spotify AI Playlist meny.
Screengrab / Spotify

We haven’t had a chance to check it out for ourselves yet (at press time, the feature was yet to be available), but the music streaming service says that the feature will create a playlist of 30 songs based on your prompt that you can modify, save, and share.

Related

Spotify’s AI Playlist feature is still in beta form and is available today to those who subscribe to Spotify Premium, which costs $12 per month for individuals, $17 per month for the Dua plan, and $20 per month for families.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
No, Apple Music’s new Discovery Station won’t kill Spotify
The Apple Music Discovery Station on an iPhone.

The Apple Music Discovery Station is now available, but won't kill Spotify all on its own. Phil Ninckinson / Digital Trends

There's a crutch that tends to appear whenever Apple is written about, and it's arisen yet again this week. Apple Music now has a "Discovery Station" that lives alongside your personalized station (that's the one with your name). And that's led some lazy headlines to declare that Apple Music finally has a feature "that could kill Spotify."

Read more
Spotify’s new AI-driven DJ spins tracks just for you
Spotify app icon on iPhone.

Spotify is the latest company to embrace the AI tsunami with a new feature called DJ. Using an AI-generated voice, Spotify can create what amounts to a radio station built around your musical tastes. In some ways, it's not that different from the company's other algorithmically generated playlists, but now you'll hear the kind of voice introductions and other commentaries we typically associate with the radio experience. The feature is currently in beta and is rolling out to all Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says that DJ will use AI technology in two ways. It leverages generative AI tech from OpenAI (the makers of the now-infamous ChatGPT AI), which lets Spotify's human editors "scale their innate knowledge in ways never before possible," while a second AI platform produces the synthetic DJ "voice" you hear when you interact with DJ.

Read more
Spotify Wrapped 2022: what it is and how to view it
Spotify Wrapped 2022.

For loads of music lovers, the beginning of December is a special time of year when Spotify drops its annual Spotify Wrapped list, a data-derived deep dive into -- for better or worse -- all the good, bad, and embarrassing music we've been cranking into our earholes for the past year. If you're a Spotify devotee, you've likely already gotten their teaser email about this year's list, which usually lands at the end of November or in the first week of December. But if you haven't, no worries, we've got all the details here.
Further reading

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here: What's your 'listening personality'?
What is Spotify: music, pricing, and features explained
Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which music streamer is the best?
Instafest: How to make your own Spotify festival lineup

Read more