Spotify today announced that its new AI Playlist feature that allows you to use text prompts to generate personalized playlists is now available to Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

First made available in beta form in April to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K., the AI Playlist feature uses generative AI and allows users to either choose from a range of premade suggested playlist ideas or to use a text prompt to type in whatever they want.

After navigating to the Your Library section of the Spotify app in iOS or Android, tap the “+” symbol in the top corner to reveal a new “AI Playlist” option where you can type pretty much anything. Spotify’s press release uses prompt examples, such as “upbeat pop music for my European summer vacation” and “a romantic playlist for date night at home,” that the company says will “offer a personalized selection of songs that match the vibe you’re going for, which you can revise and refine by typing in additional prompts.”

We haven’t had a chance to check it out for ourselves yet (at press time, the feature was yet to be available), but the music streaming service says that the feature will create a playlist of 30 songs based on your prompt that you can modify, save, and share.

Spotify’s AI Playlist feature is still in beta form and is available today to those who subscribe to Spotify Premium, which costs $12 per month for individuals, $17 per month for the Dua plan, and $20 per month for families.